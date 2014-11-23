Murder is a messy affair. Hollywood has, over the years, shown us time and again that you simply cannot kill without having to clean up after. All of those don’t apply to Denzel Washington. If he was something of a free spirit, while exacting revenge on kidnappers in Man on Fire, this is his slightly more sedate version at play.

It takes a little while to figure out where Antoine Fuqua is taking you - 20 minutes in, the possibilities are still in abundance. A) Revenge, you wonder? B) Deep dark past coming back to haunt him, perhaps? Or is it C) One of those killing spree films that would have made Schwarzenegger tear up? The answer, it turns out, is D - little bits of all of the above.

Definitely a mascot for restrained OCD, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has a quiet life. Routine is everything and sleep is a stranger. After working in a supermarket, he spends his nights reading in an all-night diner. Halfway through The Old Man and the Sea, he comes into contact with Teri - a young Russian prostitute who’s looking for a way out. ‘You can choose whatever life you’d like,’ he tells her sagely, and you’ll ask yourself ‘why, why don’t I ever learn...’

Thankfully, things pick up a little. Teri is roughed up by her unpolished Russian pimp. Understandably, Bon is filled with a muted sense of anger - no emotion, no outrage, just this seething that he manages with his eyes and pursed lips. Enough to make your interest shift from the Coke Zero. With remarkable dexterity he makes his way into a den of Russian mobsters and attempts to buy her freedom. They laugh him off. At this point, you know something’s gotta give.

Bob does this stop-clock, anticipating moves before they happen thing that would make a clairvoyant proud - and proceeds to brutally dismantle the Russians. He even stops to say one solitary word in Russian to the dying mobster (and lo and behold it’s not dasvidaniya), proving that the ‘Agency’ has taught him well.

Having unknowingly wiped out the power centre of a Russian mafioso’s west wing operation, Bob is now at the receiving end of a manhunt led by brutal enforcer Teddy (Marton Csokas). The two tangle back and forth before a whole bunch of bodies, killed as a matter of consequence, litter the screenplay. Despite his promise of leaving his past behind to a dead wife we never get to see (not even a name to go on), Bob decides to use his lethal skill to help people in trouble - even if they don’t ask for it.

The Equalizer is slick, mostly fast and has a version of Denzel Washington that we’re not used to: quiet, reclusive and a killing machine. But that’s the good part. For a movie that has killing at its core, there’s very little panache, style or even gore about the various executions - and that’s a major downer. In fact, they spend so much time talking tough that there’s a point when you hope and pray that they leap at each other and start fighting. At least that way they’d have earned the A rating the censors gave them.

Verdict: If you’re into brooding, elderly ex-CIA men killing vandals and Russian mobsters in a refined, understated fashion, watch it by all means.