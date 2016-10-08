Home Entertainment Review

'Remo' Review: Entertains but not charming

As a viewer, you're not pleased with the way stalking is endorsed by the film.

Published: 08th October 2016 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2016 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sivakarthikeyan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, a poster from movie Remo.

By IANS

Film: "Remo"

Director: Bakkiyaraj Kannan 

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Saranya Ponvannan, Rajendran and Yogi Babu 

Rating: **1/2

When you walk into a Sivakarthikeyan film, especially one like "Remo", you can't expect logic; you can't expect to be bowled over by a great script and you definitely can't expect to like everything you see in the film.

As a viewer, you're not pleased with the way stalking is endorsed by the film. Even though you feel sorry for the heroine who is no more than an eye candy, you're forced to turn a blind eye because it comes with a statutory warning - you can't like everything you see. 

Therefore, the relentless pursuit of Keerthy Suresh by Sivakarthikeyan, as much as it's manipulative, is justified with the dialogue - an average Joe can take every opportunity he gets to make a woman fall for him.

In "Remo", Sivakarthikeyan dons the disguise of a nurse to woo the woman of his dreams. He wins her over by confusing her, by making her believe that she's making a big mistake by settling for an arranged marriage and that she can still meet her prince charming if she truly believes. 

And when Keerthy is successfully confused, Sivakarthikeyan chips in with a line - it's easier to confuse a woman than convince her. It's as though the makers want to prove that if you want to win over a girl, all you need to do is confuse her with lies.

Despite these worrying issues, "Remo" is mostly entertaining and that's because Sivakarthikeyan is easily the best entertainer among his contemporaries. The entire first half is rollicking fun and the scenes between Sivakarthikeyan, Sathish and Yogi Babu are downright hilarious. The second half, however, dips due to the romance portion and the emotional scenes, which are so badly conceived, are passe.

Sivakarthikeyan, with back-to-back hits, by now has realized he needs to cater to different sections of the audiences. Children love him and he has ensured there's something for the kids in all his films. 

There's a stretch involving a sick kid in "Remo", and she's a brat of the first order. In the disguise of a nurse, he wins her trust and entertains other kids in the hospital by doing magic tricks. 

He appeals to the young males with the romance portion, especially with the song ‘Senjitaley', but its lyrics propagate stalking. The scenes with his mother, played by Saranya, appeal to the family audiences.

Veteran cinematographer P.C Sreeram has done a fabulous job and so has Oscar-winning sound designer, Resul Pookutty. Their work is enriching and so good, it makes the viewing experience worthwhile. However, it's disappointing that so much effort has gone into everything but the script, making "Remo" entertaining but not charming enough.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp