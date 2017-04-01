Manasu Mallige is an honest remake of Sairat

Home Entertainment Review

Rockline Venkatesh was so taken in by the Marathi film Sairat that he decide on a Kannada remake.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Film: Manasu Mallige
Director: S Narayan
Cast: Rinku Rajguru, Nishant
Rating: 3/5

Rockline Venkatesh was so taken in by the Marathi film Sairat that he decide on a Kannada remake. The original film written and directed by Nagaraj Manjule clicked because of because of the narration, choice of characters and of course the music, founding itself on a story too familiar. Venkatesh believed that a Sairat could do as well in all languages, even with little effort, and handed over the responsibility of directing the Kannada version to S Narayan.

But the director seems to have such blind admiration for the original that he has not changed a thing in the Kannada version. Narayan has retained the story and reproduced the original, faithfully, frame-to-frame. He has not improved on the story nor the characters. For that matter, a couple of scenes from the original have even made it to the remake.
 As for the story, written by Nagaraj Manjule, Manasu Mallige explores the inter-caste romance between Sanjana Patil (Rinku Rajguru), an upper class girl, with a poor boy Parashu (Nishant) from the neighbourhood. Sanjana’s parents do not accept the love-match and the two elope and start living far away from home. Will the two live happily ever after and what will they have to face are what make the rest of the movie.
With the film running mostly on the two leads, the makers made an intelligent move by bringing in the heroine, Rinku Rajguru, who was applauded for her outstanding performance in the original. She is natural in front of the camera, but the main drawback was the language, with which she clearly looks uncomfortable on screen. Newcomer Nishant fits the bill with his earthy and raw appeal.
A film comes with good visuals, but the music by Ajay-Atul certainly retains the flavour of the original and can be the USP of Manasu Mallige, catering to the youth.
Kannada audience is used another aesthetic. Of course, the trend has been changing, thanks to new filmmakers. It is now up to the audience to analyse whether Manasu Mallige, directed by Narayan, will deliver the regional and cinematic goods.

