Director: Harsha

Cast: Ouneeth Rajkumar, Rashmika Madanna, Chikanna, Ramya Krishnan

Once in a while, we get to watch true-blue potboilers and Anjaniputra is one such. Harsha directorial is a good mix of artistic value and commercial entertainment.Customised for fans of Puneeth Rajkumar, the film is an out-and-out action drama that has the right balance of humour and family drama. It story was inspired by the Tamil flick Poojai, and the Kannada version has its high and low-points.

This is a revenge-and-family drama, and mostly runs on close bond between a mother and son.

Viraj (Puneeth Rajkumar) is heir to the Raj Group of Companies, yet lives out his house and runs a money-lending business. This is a decision he took following an instruction from his mother Anjanadri Devi (Ramya Krishnan). When villains strike, he hits back and the film concludes with a predictable climax. On a parallel track, we see Viraj falling in love with Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna).

Though a familiar plot, Harsha, who is working with Puneeth Rajkumar for the first time, has done a fairly decent job. He seems to have had set a formula in mind, and he has stuck to it religiously for the star’s fans. It is a commercial movie even from the introductory track.Harsha, who has followed the original story and introduced more stunt scenes and enough family drama. Of course, there is the comedy track, especially with Chikkanna and Giri, who are later joined by Sadhu Kokila.

Puneeth has played his character with ease and is sure to win over his fans with his charm. This is Rashmika Mandanna’s first movie with Puneeth and she has upped her glam quotient, even while keeping her girl-next-door appeal.Each actor in the film’s ensemble cast makes their presence felt. Ramya Krishnan does justice to her role and is the central character in the film. Ravi Shankar’s cameo appearance as a police officer is noteworthy as well.

Mukesh Tiwari, the main antagonist, fails to be a powerful counterpoint to the hero. Akhilesh Mishra too disappoints with his blink-and-miss role. Chikkanna, with his extended comedy track, stands out with his performance.Music director Ravi Basrur plays to the theme of this action drama. Cinematographer Swamy J brings in some good visuals, although in bits.This is a film truly dedicated to Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans by Harsha, who is himself a big fan of the star.