Film: Panta

Director: S Narayan

Cast: Anup Revanna, Ritiksha, Vishwa, Ravi Kale, Kari Subbu

Rating: 2.5/5

For Naa Panta Kano, director S Narayan already had the ingredients and the recipe since its screenplay is inspired by the Tamil flick Rajathandhiram. But he fumbles nevertheless because he preferred to let the plot simmer instead of letting it run on full-throttle. With a strong script he could have used his experience to make a pacy thriller, but he opted to play safe.

So what we get is actor Anup Revanna’s second film, yet another remake for him. The film is woven around a theft packaged with revenge, comedy and romance and revolves around three friends, who are into small time con jobs.

They plan to make it big by targetting a famous jewellery store. The reason behind choosing the store, the fate of their plan and the repercussions form the crux of this thriller.

On the technical end, cinematographer Mathew had a challenging task of capturing the theft scenes in the dark, but he manages to succeed. Apart from direction, Narayan took the responsibility of creating music as well and has written the lyrics for it, and it is individual for that. The dialogue delivery by the lead actors does not match a thriller’s spirit.

As for the actors, Anup has blindly followed the director. Although he has improved from his first film, he still has a long way to go. As of now, his strength lies in action and with age on his side he should experiment with different characters.

Ritiksha is shown as the girl-next-door and she is taking baby steps in filmdom. While Vishwa’s character provides some humour, Ravi Kale and Kari Subbu lend good support with their respective roles.

This new-age thriller is for all kinds of audience but whether the plot will keep them on the edge

of their seats is something for them to judge.