Film: Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay

Director: R Inbasekhar

Cast: Umapathi, Reshma Rathore, Karunakaran, Pandiarajan, Manobala, Aadukalam Naren, Yog Japee

In a particular tea kadai scene, as Reshma Rathore’s character is talking to the hero (Umapathi), it’s impossible to not note that the stack of soft drink bottles that are beside him, are all filled with coloured water. The fakeness doesn’t stop there. All of a sudden, the couple break into a duet as Karunakaran, playing the usual role of hero’s sidekick, asks, “Duet poga porangalo?”, which gives way to a loud gasp from the audience. But unlike other similarly badly made films, songs are actually a welcome break in Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, thanks to Imman’s music and Umapathi’s dance moves. They prove as respite from his mediocre acting.

I’m still waiting for the day when our films can wholly dispense with the heroine-bumps-into-hero-and-its-love-at-first-sight narrative. It’s simply lazy filmmaking, and it isn’t the only evidence of it. A reference is made to our hero’s lost guitar which has all his contact details plastered on it. Not once, but twice, it’s mentioned that the details will have his e-mail id, but at the end, a close-up of the guitar makes it abundantly clear that it isn’t there. The makers clearly didn’t even try.

Whatever little humour they attempt falls as flat as Karunakaran’s character after he gets thrashed by goons. Telugu actress Reshma Rathore, who is making her Tamil debut with this film, seems like she’s part of a toothpaste ad considering how often she puts up a wide smile, regardless of the situation. The romance portions are anything but romantic.

While actors Manobala and Aadukalam Naren get considerable screen space, veteran actor Pandiarajan plays a blink-and-miss role. Whatever little expectation I had, about the role of Yog Japee, turned out to be disappointing too. He plays a cop—a faint shadow of his role in Soodhu Kavvum. Cinematographer PK Varma is left to show his prowess in songs, which are the only positives from this film. The height and agility of Umapathi perhaps could have been put to good use in a fight sequence. But the climax, too, is what we’ve seen in countless earlier films like Ullathai Allitha and Enakkoru Magan Pirappan. Only it doesn’t work here. Not even a cameo appearance from Umapathi’s father, Thambi Ramaiah,

saves the day.