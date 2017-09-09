Director Gangadhar Salimath tries to present Bengaluru’s avatar as a start-up capital in more ways than one. What happens when youngsters are free to choose their professional life, unlike a conventional office goer? Ayana falls way short of our expectations but the director’s attempt at trying something new deserves a pat on the back.

The story is about a techie Aditya Adi (Deepak Subramanya) and his life. There are his bachelor days filled with fun, friendship, love and marriage, and then come the days that call for difficult decisions and choices.

There is also a storyline of the pressure a techie faces at work and how it affects his family life, especially when it comes to having a child and even considering adoption. All is good except when the director shows women in bad light.

The story is fresh, but unfortunately the film fails in its screenplay. The first half is dull even when there was scope for creative storytelling, but the second half adds more weight to the narrative.

Gangadhar also fails to connect to a larger audience, limiting his film’s setting to a ‘cosmopolitan Bengaluru’. Ayana is a Kanglish film, with more English than Kannada. The film could also have done with better editing.

Considering most of the young artistes in the movie come from theatre and they have truly done their best. But they seem to have confused cinema for a stage play. Ariel views have become a cinematographer’s favourite shot, and used too often. The music of the film stands out but there are way too many songs.

It is definitely not for the masses and may find an audience among the tech crowd.

Film: Ayana

Director: Gangadhar Salimath

Cast: Deepak Subramanya, Apoorva Soma, Karthik, Ramesh Bhat, Sriharsha, Goutham, Vedashree, Nagashree Moksha

Rating: 3/5