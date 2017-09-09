Rajahamsa is a family entertainer at heart, though it does have fresh ideas besides the usual drama and laughter. Its originality makes it stand out from the crowd. Director Jadesh Kumar Hampi has a new formulae; there are a few hitches in the storyline, but he has managed them with admirable elan.

Rajahamsa revolves around city boy Raja (Gowrishikar) who meets village girl Hamsakshi (Ranjani Raghavan). But their love is put to test when the girl’s family comes up with an interesting demand. They will agree to the marriage only if this is met. How Raja’s family goes all out to succeed is what forms the rest of the story.

Jadesh’s new take on this genre makes it an interesting watch, but he has gone overboard with dialogues. They are too many of them delivered by the hero, to the point of annoying. Editing is bad too, with poor judgment exercised on which portions to cut and which to keep.

The director should have had more scenes with the family, which is more interesting, and cut down on those with the love birds. Coming to the actors, Gowrishikar is good but seems overconfident. Ranjini Raghavan’s role is different from her popular character in serial Puttgowri Maduve, and excels. Senior actors Sridhar, BC Patil and Yamuna among other artistes do well as supporting cast.

Joshua Sridhar comes up with few romantic medleys and peppy numbers that stand out; that said, there are way too many songs. A feel good picturisation in parts by cinematographer Anoor Sudhakar.

Overall, a one-time watch mainly for the family drama.

Film: Rajahamsa

Director: Jadesh Kumar Hampi

Cast: Gowrishikar, Ranjini Raghavan, Sridhar, BC Patil, Yamuna

Rating: 2/5