Telugu audience had been longing to watch different cinema and fortunately, their prayers were answered with a slew of refreshing entertainers like Ghazi, Fidaa, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Arjun Reddy.

After experiencing such exciting stuff for weeks together, it’s reasonable for our filmmakers to brace up themselves with some enticing and sharp-witted stories. Like how rain plays a spoil-sport in a tense India-Pakistan cricket match, some stale dramas ruining the fun and the excitement of the audience with uninspiring narratives. And this Friday is no different as we watched an uncommon revenge drama — Yuddham Sharanam which manages to thrill only to a certain extent.

Arjun, a drone manufacturer lives with his parents, who are Good Samaritans. He was shattered when he learns that his parents go missing on their 30th wedding anniversary for as-yet-unknown-reasons and since then, things go plentifully awry for Arjun. He goes on for a look out and realises that there’s more to the story than an emotional turmoil.

Yuddham Sharanam is a blend of emotion and action. While director Krishna Marimuthu succeeded in showcasing the emotional aspects effectively, he faltered big time in handling the action part.

Every scene is dark, menacing and has a slight air of insanity about it. The major issue with Yuddham Sharanam is that it doesn’t hold any interest and rather follows the age-old formula of a crooked politician plans to create panic in the city just to divert the attention of the people with the help of a dreaded gangster.

When the double-crossed cops try to get a hang of the situation, things go off the track for them. The very cause of the film’s conflict fails to achieve the nail-biting unpredictability due to amateurish direction and contrived narration. It’s difficult to endure a film that turns into an over-complicated plot.

The first hour is arguably the best part of the film. It gives you a sense of belonging owing to the memorable performances of Rao Ramesh and Revathi. A particular scene where Ramesh likens his conflict with his son to entertainment and another instance where Arjun sends a drone with a blood bag and medicines to an ambulance stuck in a traffic jam sets the tone of this hour. The overdose of violence evokes boredom and the audience craves for comic relief in the second hour.

The characteristics of Naga Chaitanya’s role finds similarities with his earlier outing Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo. He has shown perfection as a revenge-seething youngster. Srikanth’s role lacks the depth and fails to create any impact. Lavanya acted in a mediocre role. Murali Sharma’s performance appears forceful and Ravi Varma passes the muster. Vivek Sagar’s music and background score are an asset and the cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy is equally good.

Despite some captivating performances, Yuddham.... lacks cohesion. Except for some endearing family emotions, the film doesn’t offer anything new to the audience.