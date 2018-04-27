Achari America Yatra review: A trip you must avoid

Srividya Palaparthy By

Express News Service

Achari America Yatra; Cast: Manchu Vishnu, Pragnya Jaiswal, Brahmanandam; Director: G Nageshwar Reddy

Never tiring from the insipid entertainers, Manchu Vishnu coming up with Achari America Yatra this time wasn’t much of a surprise. With more comedians than you can keep track of and a story trying really hard to sell itself to uninterested audience, the film still fails miserably at evoking even a couple of laughs. Achari America Yatra is just that - a trip to the US with a floppy script to justify it.

Appalachari (Brahmanandam) and Krishnamachari (Manchu Vishnu) are priests who find themselves in a fix when the head of a powerful family dies as they are performing a homam in their place. With Krishnamachari conning Appalachari with the promise of a better and safer life to fly to the US, the gang reaches US. Cue to a few montages of Caucasians clicking selfies with our hero and his “guru garu”. It is later revealed that Krishnamachari flew everyone to the US just to look for Renuka (Pragnya Jaiswal), the grandaughter of the old man whose dies when they are doing the special pooja. The audience find that Renuka is being forced to marry her bava by her evil uncles who want to claim her property. And how do they do that? By confiscating the remains of her dead grandfather which she wants to immerse in Varanasi as per the wish of the former. How the couple finally do that is the film. Of course, the hero and the heroine do fall in love and sing a couple of duets in the meantime. How could they not?!

There’s nothing that would catch your attention in Achari America Yatra. If you don’t count the number of people who pull out guns in the US every chance they get. Speaking of the characters and how they were written would be obsolete considering the story itself has barely any semblance. Despite that somehow, some scenes in the film do make you cringe. Watching Brahmanandam coyly assuming that women in the function that he is ordaining are falling for him turns tiresome, the first time around itself. While the comedy isn’t appealing, the dialogues fall even lower on the bar.

On the technical front too, the movie stuck to the theme of mediocrity - be it the cinematography, music, locations or even the performances. Pragnya Jaiswal, although she looked gorgeous throughout, had nothing to offer. Her almost bipolar acting in her scenes with Kota Srinivas Rao - where she goes from seemingly drug-induced excitement to uncontrollably weeping - in just 10 seconds was a sight to behold. Manchu Vishnu also leaves you with nothing except the default.

Achari America Yatra is irredeemable. Save yourself the two hours that feel like four if you watch this film.

Rating 1.5/5