Bucckasuura review: Man vs Money makes it a one time watch

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Film: Bucckasuura; Director: Navaneeth; Cast: Rohith, Ravichandran, Kavya Gowda

If you let money get the better of you, you will end up being doomed. In Bucckasuura, director Navaneeth taking the Man vs Money theme, Bucckasuura, treads a fine line between portraying as a suspense thriller and sprinled with horror. But, where it stumbles is in its frivolous execution.

Let’s get to the plot. Money comes easy for Arya (Rohith), a smart criminal lawyer. He catches the attention of businessman Chakravarthy (Ravichandran), who considers hiring Arya as his legal adviser. Towards this, Chakravarthy puts him through multiple tasks which even includes falling from a high rise building.

And Arya’s dream of making big money becomes a reality when he is paid a royalty each time he completes a task. He and his live-in girlfriend (Amrutha) begin leading a luxurious lifestyle with cash registers ringing. But, testing times begin when Arya is asked to handle the case of Zakhir Khan (Makrand Deshpande), a criminal involved in the Church Street bomb blast. He finds himself in a catch-22 situation.

He is ready to win the case for money, but has to sacrifice his girlfriend. How Arya comes out of the nightmare, and his connection with Chakravarthy is revealed at the climax of the film, which delivers a good message.

Bucckasuura is a conversation-based film, with minimal action, making it suitable for multiplex-going audiences. While Rajasimha is credited as a writer of Bucckasuura, Navaneeth could be patted for his courage to take the risk, But, had he given more time and thought towards execution, the film could have made a mark.

While Ravichandran is comfortable in his character Rohith comes across confident in comparison to his first film. Kavya Gowda’s performance can be termed as short and sweet.Sadhu Kokila and Sihi Kahi Chandru bring in some comic relief although some scenes seem unnecessary.

The music and songs (by Avinash Sreeram)don’t seem to have much scope, and cinematographer Mohan could have worked on better frames. A good edit is evidently missing. Overall, Bucckasuura ‘s theme, which involves ‘money’ stays in one’s mind even upon leaving the theatre, making it a one time watch.

Rating: 3.5/5