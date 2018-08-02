Home Entertainment Review

Mulk review: A must watch for every Indian

Mulk is a work that won't settle for the status quo. It forces us to think and reconsider our value system at a time when cows are valued more than human lives.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

The official poster of Mulk ( Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

Mulk: Starring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Prateik Babbar, Ashutosh Rana, Rajat Kapoor, Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Rating: 5

Whose land is it anyway? At a time when the Indian Muslim finds himself isolated like never before, Anubhav Sinha's Mulk serves as a jolting reminder of how far into the darkest recesses of distrust and animosity, terrorism has taken the blame game.

First of all, it is very hard to believe that Sinha whose earlier credits include fluff stuff like Tum Bin and Ra.One, has actually created this modern political masterpiece which attempts very successfully to humanize a community that has been demonized by some negative elements. And yet Mulk doesn't take sides, doesn't make the Indian Muslim community a portrait of injured innocence.

What it does do-and full-marks to Anubhav Sinha for writing a script that doesn't bend backwards to humanize the community under siege-is to lay bare the layers of deception that mars a truly fruitful dialogue between sane rational elements in both the Hindu and Muslim community.

When the son(Prateik Babbar) from a Muslim family in the dense bylanes of Varanasi decides to became a so-called jihadi, the ramifications on his family are deep and wounding.

It is in portraying the family's anguish that Anubhav emerges with cinema that's masterly and timely. There comes a time in the taut narrative when the patriarch of the family is asked to choose between home and safety. Rishi Kapoor making that resolute choice reminded me of Balraj Sahni in Garam Hawa.

Kapoor has shaped up into that rare actor who can do anything effortlessly. His portrayal of Murad Ali Mohammad is clenched and compelling. He brings to the character an empathy that never serenades selfpity. But my favourite performances in the film are by Manoj Pahwa as Rishi Kapoor's hounded brother and Rajat Kapoor as a Muslim anti-terror police officer who has turned against his own community to cleanse its reputation.

Pahwa as the terror-accused father of a jihadi, makes your heart melt with compassion. In the best-written sequence of the film he tells his brother why he always tried to be a good sibling, and never failed to fall short.

Also brilliant is the ever-capable Kumud Mishra as the judge presiding over a case that in may ways, changes the way we look at terror-accused families, not to mention court proceedings in our films. Ashutosh Rana and Tapsee Pannu are absolutely brilliant as the prosecutor and defence lawyer.And when Tapase takes over the climactic courtroom finale questioning why our society has polarized into "them" and "us", she proves herself one of the strongest contemporary female actors today.

Some moments in this thought-process reforming drama made me break into goosebumps.When the terrorist-son(Prateik Babbar)'s body is brought home , we hear sounds of mothered anguish and panic,as the camera moves throught the family home prowling in pursuit of answers to questions that lie too deep for tears.

I am not surprised that Evan Mulligan's camera has captured the splintered cultural conundrum of Varanasi like never before. Mulk is a work that won't settle for the status quo. It forces us to think and reconsider our value system at a time when cows are valued more than human lives.

Anubhav Sinha prefers to say "boo" instead of "moo".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mulk review Rishi Kapoor Taapsee Pannu Anubhav Sinha movie review social exclusion inclusivity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century