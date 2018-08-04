Home Entertainment Review

'Katheyondu Shuruvagide' movie review: Scores high on emotional quotient

Published: 04th August 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Film: Katheyondu Shuruvagide

Director:  Senna Hegde

Cast: Diganth, Pooja Devariya, Shreya Anchan, Ashwin Rao Pallaki, Babu Hirannaiah and Aruna Balraj

Rating: 4/5

Life can be quite simple and the complications are our own doing. In a two-and-a-half-hour long film, Katheyondu Shuruvagide, directed by Senna Hegde, he successfully manages to convey this thought even though the film might be a little over-the-top when it comes to the EQ.

Senna, who is making his directorial debut in Kannada, captures three stories with seven characters through varied conversations. The compendious sentiments are often interspersed with genuine humour, and it is this balance that lifts differentiates the film.

The story is about Tarun (Diganth), who quits his job as a business analyst in the US, and comes back home to set up a resort. Although he is not successful in getting guests, he does not lose heart thanks to support from his staff members and his uncle and aunt.

As he looks for solutions, Mrs Mehra (Pooja Devariya) enters the picture. While Tarun was expecting her husband to also check-in, she comes alone for a four-day visit. And every moment spent with her at the resort in the company of Tarun becomes memorable. On the last day as she prepares to check-out, Mr Mehra walks in. Tarun’s turmoil and Mrs Mehra’s dilemma maketh the film. The complexity of relationships and each character’s perspective on it is aptly conveyed in the film.

Credit must go to the director for not giving into to any temptation to deviate from its core making Katheyondu Shuruvagide a simple yet profound story.  Well defined emphasis on love among youngsters and the aged, while holding on to their ambitions, makes for an interesting watch. Interesting conversations and well-written dialogues make up for the slightly slow paced film.

Point to note, there’s not a single performance that is disappointing. Diganth delivers a matured act, and in fact surprises the viewer with his versatility to pull-off varied roles. He raises the emotional quotient of the film while he himself portrays the emotions quite naturally. Pooja Devariya makes no mistake either in essaying the role of a North Indian, which she does with great ease. Shreya Anchan and Ashwin Rao Pallaki take us back to our younger days. The two handle the tender love story well. But Babu Hirannaiah and Aruna Balraj, who steal the show with their performances.

Credit must to dialogue writer, Abhijit Mahesh, too. It is his effort which gives pace to an otherwise slow movie. Music by Sachin Warrier has melodies both in Kannada and English, which go with the theme. Cinematographer Sreeraj Raveendran has brought out a beautiful landscape of Kapu, Padubidri where each frame individually stands out and syncs with nature and human emotions. If you want to re-look at human relationships through a different lens, go over to watch this film.

