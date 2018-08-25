'Life Jothe Ondu Selfie' movie review: A realistic take on relationships

By Express News Service

Film: Life Jothe Ondu Selfie

Cast: Prem, Prajwal Devaraj and Hariprriya and Sudharani

Director: Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Dinakar Toogudeepa’s directorial, Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, explores and brings forth a very realistic relationship between mothers and sons, friends and couples. The film revolves around three youngsters -- Virat (Prajwal Devaraj), Nakul (Prem) and Rashmi aka Rash (Hariprriya), and takes the audience back and forth in their lives.

The three have different reasons to get out of their homes and set out on a short trip to Goa. The trio accidentally meet, and land up on an island. The three get to know each other and become good friends. How each one becomes the pillar of strength for the other, and how they come together to find solutions in their lives is revealed through this poignant drama.

The film touches upon some key life lessons. So, there is a girl who makes some impulsive life decisions, only to regret later. A typical gentleman, who has to strike balance between his mother and his love which is told through Dhananjay, who plays a key role in the film. Then, a son, who realises his mother’s extraordinary capabilities when they spend time together is captured by Prajwal Devaraj and Sudharani.

The film’s story by Manasa explores varied relationships. Dinakar shows clear signs that he can deftly handle complex scenarios.

Prajwal Devaraj, Prem and Hariprriya share a crackling on-screen chemistry. Sudharani as Tulasi aptly mirrors young mothers of today. The film has a host of other members, all of whom play a vital role in making a realistic film. Even though Sadhu Kokila has a blink-and-miss role, manages to bring in some light moments. Music by Harikrishna is worth a mention, while cinematography by Niranjan Babu brings out a picturesque Goa. Life Jothe… connecting varied characters, and a selfie with this journey might just be memorable.