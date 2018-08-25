Home Entertainment Review

'Life Jothe Ondu Selfie' movie review: A realistic take on relationships

Dinakar Toogudeepa’s directorial, Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, explores and brings forth a very realistic relationship between mothers and sons, friends and couples.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Film: Life Jothe Ondu Selfie

Cast: Prem, Prajwal Devaraj and Hariprriya and Sudharani

Director: Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Dinakar Toogudeepa’s directorial, Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, explores and brings forth a very realistic relationship between mothers and sons, friends and couples. The film revolves around three youngsters -- Virat (Prajwal Devaraj), Nakul (Prem) and Rashmi aka Rash (Hariprriya), and takes the audience back and forth in their lives.

The three have different reasons to get out of their homes and set out on a short trip to Goa. The trio accidentally meet, and land up on an island. The three get to know each other and become good friends. How each one becomes the pillar of strength for the other, and how they come together to find solutions in their lives is revealed through this poignant drama.

The film touches upon some key life lessons. So, there is a girl who makes some impulsive life decisions, only to regret later. A typical gentleman, who has to strike balance between his mother and his love which is told through Dhananjay, who plays a key role in the film.  Then, a son, who realises his mother’s extraordinary capabilities when they spend time together is captured by Prajwal Devaraj and Sudharani.
The film’s story by Manasa explores varied relationships. Dinakar shows clear signs that he can deftly handle complex scenarios.

Prajwal Devaraj, Prem and Hariprriya share a crackling on-screen chemistry. Sudharani as Tulasi aptly mirrors young mothers of today. The film has a host of other members, all of whom play a vital role in making a realistic film. Even though Sadhu Kokila has a blink-and-miss role, manages to bring in some light moments. Music by Harikrishna is worth a mention, while cinematography by Niranjan Babu brings out a picturesque Goa. Life Jothe… connecting varied characters, and a selfie with this journey might just be memorable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat