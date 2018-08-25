Home Entertainment Review

'Neevevaro' movie review: An underwhelming remake

In this week’s release Neevevaro, a remake of Tamil film Adhe Kangal, actor Aadhi Pinisetty steps into the shoes of Kalyan, an award-winning visually-challenged chef.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Neevevaro

Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu in 'Neevevaro'.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Movie: Neevevaro

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu, Ritika Singh 

Direction: Harinath

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Remakes seem to be a safe bet for filmmakers owing to their built-in stories, quick-fix solutions, unburdened research, lessening the number of working days and other marketing advantages. But working on these recycled versions always pose a challenge for them in many aspects – the content doesn’t meet the original, may ruin the nostalgia and the project may end up as a catastrophic failure. And if it’s beyond our expectations with more productive and creative investment, the film will recreate the magic of the original. Hence, they are always tricky.

In this week’s release Neevevaro, a remake of Tamil film Adhe Kangal, actor Aadhi Pinisetty steps into the shoes of Kalyan, an award-winning visually-challenged chef.

The film also has two gorgeous leads – Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh – with equal helpings of some strikingly impressive action sequences, romance, beautiful locales and melodious soundtrack.
Much of the film’s first hour shows Kalyan’s work at a restaurant, love track, fight with the goons, regaining his eyesight and the most traumatic, momentous and disorienting upheaval he has ever gone through in search of his missing soulmate.

The second hour is the spoiler and it’s where the director feels jaded when the narration slips into race-against-time thriller show. But as a viewer, it has taken time for me to arrive on the same page as the characters and just when you feel you’ve figured out everything, you feel restless again with all the ridiculous humourless comedy as the protagonist resumes decoding the unfinished details way too conveniently ahead of the inevitable climax. One can’t help but wonder how can a police constable be ceaselessly ignorant and the hero alone is a polymath!

While director Harinath and writer Kona Venkat may have cracked a beguiling climax, they hardly invest in the rest of this sloppy thriller. The film is weighed down by gaping plot holes. What could easily have been a gripping mystery thriller is stretched into a cliched and predictable formula.

Aadhi Pinisetty is competent and gets a few moments to shine. With this film, it’s clearly evident that he is trying to fit into the shoes of a commercial hero. Taapsee Pannu pulls off her role with great aplomb. After making a confident debut as a kickboxer with Guru, Ritika Singh sizzles in a role that gives little scope for her to amuse the audience.  Vennela Kishore and Sapthagiri digress the story with their ineffective comedy. Cinematographer Sai Sriram’s visuals are embarrassingly amateurish, while the background is chilling and doesn’t help the plot.

In all, Neevevaro is a thriller with tepid moments and its sluggish narrative weakens the impact of the strong performances from its lead cast.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neevevaro Aadhi Pinisetty Taapsee Pannu Ritika Singh 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5