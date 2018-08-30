Home Entertainment Review

Review: In the Detroit-set 'Kin,' a kid with a very big gun

In Kin, a shy 14-year-old finds unearthly powers in the vacant warehouses of Detroit — an intriguing if standard young-adult premise that dissolves before your eyes in this inept and erratic film.

Published: 30th August 2018 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

This image released by Lionsgate shows Zoe Kravitz in a scene from 'Kin.' (Alan Markfield/Lionsgate via AP)

By Associated Press

In the teen sci-fi thriller "Kin," a shy 14-year-old kid finds unearthly powers in the vacant warehouses of Detroit — an intriguing if standard young-adult premise that dissolves before your eyes in this inept and erratic directorial debut.

Jonathan and Josh Baker's "Kin" expands from their 2014 short "Bag Man," a film that must have shown enough promise to attract a topline cast featuring Zoe Kravitz, Dennis Quaid, James Franco and a couple prominent late cameos in the full-length feature. But "Kin," as is common to late-August releases, has the uneven, half-baked feel of franchise designs gone bust.

It stars newcomer Myles Truitt as the young Eli, whose adoptive family could be cheerier. Quaid plays his gruff blue-collar father; the mother is gone; and his older brother, Jimmy (Jack Reynor) is just getting out of prison after six years. A not great situation quickly goes downhill when Jimmy's brutal debtors (led by Franco's maniac gangster) come to collect.

When things get bloody, Jimmy misleads Eli about what's happened, and the two flee westward with a bag of cash, uprooting from the dark streets of Detroit for a cross-country chase that, to a surprising degree, plays out at a Midwestern strip club, where they meet Kravitz's stripper, and a Reno casino. Before leaving, Eli, while wandering the vacant buildings on his bike, comes across an alien gun that proves predictably handy in the showdowns to come, but that also sends a pair of very human-sized aliens on his path, speeding along — just like the extraterrestrial pursuers of "Under the Skin" — on motorcycles.

But should a movie about a parentless 14-year-old be centered on a gun, one that only he can fire? Is that empowering? The underlying odiousness of the gun violence — both regular and ray — in "Kin" is particularly questionable given its PG-13 rating.

But the bigger problems in "Kin" have more to do with the script by Daniel Casey which takes implausible turns without grounding any of the action in the characters. Given the film's title, and that the filmmakers are themselves twins, you would expect the brother relationship at the heart of the movie to be something more than it is. But Eli and Jimmy seem worlds apart, even when they're talking to each other. For a movie centered on brotherhood, it's remarkably empty of any sense of kinship.

When one character chases after them, she sums it up: "$60,000 and a space gun? Who the hell are you people?"

"Kin," a Lionsgate release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for gun violence and intense action, suggestive material, language, thematic elements and drinking. Running time: 102 minutes. One and a half stars out of four.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kin review Zoe Kravitz Dennis Quaid James Franco

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda