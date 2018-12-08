Home Entertainment Review

'Seemathurai' movie review: A middling love story that never hits its intended highs

The real story of the film is about Poorani (Varsha Bollamma, last seen playing a lovestruck student of Vijay Sethupathi in 96).

Published: 08th December 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Seemathurai

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Film: Seemathurai

Director: Santhosh Thiyagarajan

Cast: Varsha Bollamma, Geethan Britto, Viji Chandrasekhar

Rating: 2/5

He is here. He is finally here. It took him a very long time, but he has finally reached Tamil cinema. We have managed to catch hold of the inconsequential hero in a Tamil film — the Loosu Payyan, if we may say so. Seemathurai, though named after the character profile of Geethan, playing a college-going happy-go-lucky guy called Marudhu, tells a story that doesn’t require his presence at all. It is a poorly-written role despite giving him a decent introduction, which again has no bearing on the film thereafter. Geethan still gives it his all and is earnest as Marudhu, who is only required to smile, get beaten up, dance, smile, get beaten up, and dance again, with dialogues that can fit into a single sheet of paper. 

The real story of the film is about Poorani (Varsha Bollamma, last seen playing a lovestruck student of Vijay Sethupathi in 96). She is the focal point of everything that is happening on screen. However, just because Varsha shot to fame by doing dubsmash videos of Nazriya Nazim, she is made to imitate Nazriya’s acting in a few scenes, which might get on your nerves, but Marudhu’s antics are so overpowering that nothing else comes close. Also, Poorani has some real aim in life — she wants to go to college and Marudhu’s love-at-first-sight just becomes a hindrance to it.

Why can’t our heroes just let our girls study? I understand love-at-first-sight, but why don’t they even try to know her? Marudhu doesn’t know she has an influential father with a bunch of enemies, a ruffian uncle who’ll do anything to uphold the dignity of Poorani’s father, a mother who is a staunch believer of “Ponnu veeta vittu veliya pona kettu poyidum.” Heck, he doesn’t even know Poorani’s name before falling in love with her, singing a song or two, drinking with his friends and professing his love to them.  

The conflict in this film, even though it might seem to be the love story between Poorani and Marudhu, is really about her father and his enemies, who don’t even know or care about our hero’s existence. And this conflict is treated with authenticity, and the powerful climax actually hits you hard.

Director Santhosh Thiyagarajan’s writing is pretty generic, except for that climax. The humour portions work thanks to the actors playing Marudhu’s friends, mainly Pori Urundai Suresh as Ayyanaar. Viji Chandrasekhar is wasted in the role of Marudhu’s mother, as the initial spunk in her role fizzles out due to lack of well-written scenes for her. 

However, despite the generic writing, the strength of this film is the powerful performances. Kasirajan, who plays Poorani’s uncle, is a conflicted character, and probably the best-written role after Varsha Bollamma herself, who makes the most of her role as the naive, yet headstrong Poorani. Considering the effectiveness of her role, it is puzzling why the director didn’t name the film ‘Seemaatti’. 
Music by Jose Franklin is a delight, and the songs, though acting as speed breakers within the film, are melodious and definitely warrant repeat listening.  

Santhosh Thiyagarajan can be proud of being one of the pioneers of Tamil cinema in showing a hero who has no agency whatsoever. Whether this was intended, or a product of chance, is something only the filmmaker can answer.

Seemathurai beings with a ‘thank you’ card to Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathi and it ends with his lines “Nenju Porukkudhillaye, indha nilaiketta manidharai ninaindhu vittal”. And between these two Bharathiyar references lies a generic film, whose whole is sadly not greater than the sum of its parts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp