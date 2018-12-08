Home Entertainment Review

'Bhairava Geetha' film review: Fistful of entertainment

With Vijay, as villain and Shiva as Dhananjay’s friend, the film comes with a host of character artistes, who gets an important placement.

Published: 08th December 2018

Bhairava Geetha

A still from Bhairava Geetha. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Film: Bhairava Geetha

Director: Siddhartha Shankar

Cast: Dhananjay, Irra Mor, Balraj and Vijay

Bhairava Geetha’s debutant director Siddhartha Shankar seems to have kept Gandhi’s thoughts of non-violence aside. Thankfully, only on screen. The director, who has managed to create his own niche, seems to be following the footsteps of Ram Gopal Verma. 

The story about social structure is not new. Quite predictably, a rich girl falls in love with a poor boy. Geetha (Irra Mor), Sankrappa’s (Balraj) daughter returns after studying in London, and falls for Bhairava (Dhananjay), who works as a domestic help at the landlord Shankrappa’s house.

A series of incidents lead to violence in the name of love. Siddartha’s story is simple, but takes us to a world of machetes and bloodshed.

It creates an uncomfortable but effective narrative on fighting for love. For a first-timer, it is a well-attempted film. Fights and love sequences are well-executed, and choice of locations are apt. For Dhananjay, the character allows him to prove his versatility.

He has stayed to true to his character. Though a debutant, Irra, looks classy and has put her best foot forward. But, there’s room for improvement. With Vijay, as villain and Shiva as Dhananjay’s friend, the film comes with a host of character artistes, who gets an important placement.

The highlight of the film is its music by Ravi Shankar. With good melodies, the film’s background score is top-notch and actually, lifts the film. Cinematographer Jagadeesh Cheekati has captured the best locations, which enhances the story. The movie is strictly for those who are ready for the fistful of consequences of falling in love. 

