Home Entertainment Review

'Rangbaaz' review: Saqib Saleem makes an impressive web debut

'Rangbaaz' has nothing new to say about the genesis of crime and criminals in the cow belt.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Saqib Saleem

A still from Saqib Saleem-starrer 'Rangbaaz'. (Photo | Saqib Saleem Instagram)

By IANS

The crux of the newly-discovered creative freedom on the web-format is how effectively that freedom is used. "Rangbaaz" the new webseries about swaggering gangsterism in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh, scores pretty high in the sphere of restrained freedom.

The abuses are kept at a surprisingly low level. To depict the lowlife a filmmaker needn't stoop low. And though the characters belong to the crass roots they don't pump up their aggression level with perverse dialogues. In one section of the judiciously-crafted narration where frills and fireworks are never appended on for no reason, the protagonist Shiv Prakash Shukla (Saqib Saleem) is whisked off to Bangkok with a politician's goon.

ALSO READ: One does not have to scream to portray anger: Saqib Saleem on playing contract killer

The interlude could have comfortably embraced sleaze. Instead the narrative builds a credible camaraderie between the two men and a startling yet subtle game-plan for Shukla initiation into the world of crime.

"Rangbaaz" has nothing new to say about the genesis of crime and criminals in the cow belt. Depiction of exploitation of the weaker sections and the rise of the Criminal Hero has been a fairly routine formula in a certain kind of ground-level cinema patented by the likes of Anurag Kashyap and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The latter, incidentally puts in quite a credible performance as a cunning politician on the prowl looking for young vulnerable recruits to his dirty job. The engrossing series is carpeted with solid performances, none more so that Saqib Saleem who nails Shukla's journey from innocence to a gleeful almost sadistic pleasure in taking lives Saqib maps the darkening personality with a diligence that we never saw coming. This performance is an opportunity of a new awakening for the actor , and he nails it.

While telling a story that never slackens in pace "Rangbaaz" also makes space to apprise us of the political scenario of the 1990s when job reservations created a prominent caste cleft in North India.

Sturdily crafted and persuasively told, "Rangbaaz" brings alive the nexus between politics and crime in the 1990s , a nexus that has only grown with time. I only wish the series didn't have to rely so heavily on the film songs of the era to recreate an authentic mood of the period. It's like putting too many signposts on the road to perdition.

Web Series: Rangbaaz 

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Ahana Kumra, Ranveer Shorey, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yogendra Tiku, Alka Amin 

Director: Bhav Dhulia 

Rating: 3/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rangbaaz review Rangbaaz web series review Saqib Saleem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp