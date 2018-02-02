Film: Hey Jude

Director: Shyamaprasad

Cast: Nivin Pauly,

Trisha, Siddique

Rating: 3/5

Hey Jude! is a story of self-discovery. Albeit, a slow, run-of-the-mill one which could have done with a few pacey moments to make it more redeemable. And while the movie has given its central characters Nivin Pauly and Trisha, a chance to experiment with their characters, it nails director Shyamaprasad's reputation -- of trailing the human emotion in a unique manner. A socially awkward young man suffering from Asperger syndrome, played by Nivin, travels to Goa, from his native Fort Kochi, with his dad Dominic Aldo Rodrigues (Siddique) and mom (Neena Kurup) to attend the funeral of a relative. Once at Goa, they discover that the deceased (Aunty Olivia) had bequeathed all her assets to her money-minded nephew Rodrigues and his son Jude.

Rodrigues is happy with the entire turn of events, except that he has to do make do with the noisy, boisterous father-daughter tenant duo who live in the out-house. Mr Sebastian (Vijay Menon), as he is called by Jude in the movie, is a psychologist and has a daughter Crystal Ann Chakraparambu (played by Trisha) who is a singer and the owner of the Beatle's Cafe. She is free-spirited and peppy and though initially irritated by Jude's atypical behaviour, is drawn to him later in the movie.

There are some comical moments in Hey Jude! which does elicit a few laughs. And though this is not your typical Nivin Pauly film, the actor is perfect playing Jude, a lover of marine aquatic life and brilliant with numbers yet someone with no social standing.

Trisha, who is making her debut in Mollywood, does a convincing job and proves she can appeal to the Malayalee audience and not only with her looks.But despite the unique story, the movie feels repetitive and it takes the second half to salvage it. The BGM is soulful and there are quite a number of peppy songs which give life to the movie. Picturesque Goa and its traditions are impressive to watch.