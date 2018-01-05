Film: Bruhaspati

Director: Nanda Kishore

Cast: Manoranjan, Mishty, Kanika, Saikumar, Sithara

Some remakes are twice the fun and that is true of Bruhaspati, which is a Kannada version of Tamil film VIP. The original starring Dhanush and directed by debutant Velraj was an instant hit and declared a wholesome entertainer.

Director Nanda Kishore, who wielded the megaphone in Kannada, has delivered a unique version of the story and has Manoranjan doing a good job, reprising Dhanush’s role in the originial.

It is a film on an engineering graduate who struggles to find a job in his field. His patient wait for the ‘right’ job does not go down well with his family, especially with his father. How the hero overcomes these hurdles and climbs the career ladder is a story cut out for a mass audience, and the script includes all the elements needed for a commercial hit.

Nanda Kishore is known to handle remakes with his signature style. He keeps the soul of the story and presents an honest retelling, without making too many changes in the screen play. In this film, he also succeeds in getting a better performance from Manoranjan, compared to the actor’s performance in his debut, and has managed to explore the mass side of the actor. The movie also has the perfect casting. Bruhaspati’s strength lies also in its good dialogues.

While the original was Dhanush’s silver jubilee film, the remake is Manoranjan’s second and the Sandalwood actor has put his best foot forward. No doubt he has been influenced by Dhanush’s style, and in this movie Manoranjan establishes himself as an action hero who can also shake a leg.

A viewer can see the effort he has put in to perfect his art and, if he keeps at that, he is sure to make a good commercial hero. He does remind us of Ravichandran’s hay days, especially with his expressions, which are a delight to watch.

Mishti, debuting in Sandalwood, has done well too as the girl-next-door, and the rest of the cast including Saikumar, Sithara and Prakash Belawadi are good too. Newcomer Taarak Ponnappa can make for a good villain provided he tries out few more such roles and works on his performance with each film.

Though it is a remake, the film scores high in production with cinematographer Sathya Hegde adding beauty to every frame. Music director V Harikrishna perfectly blends his songs with the story.

Bruhaspati has something new to offer for anyone who has not watched the original.