Given the massive popularity of Danish Sait as an RJ, Prankster and anchor, his debut as an actor and writer of Humble Politician Nograj, in collaboration with director Saad Khan, comes across as an ingenious product.

A Kanglish film, which is weaved as a political satire, involves a Corporator, Nograj (Danish Sait), who often insists that he is addressed as ‘humble’. His rise in politics depended on the number of scams he gets involved, and it includes his motive to get married to Lavanya (Sumukhi Suresh). He succeeds in all his ventures, along with his sidekick Monjunath (Vijay Chendur). Nograj pulls all strings to get an MLA ticket, but he finds an opposition in Arun Patil (Roger Narayan). An USA return, Arun tries to run a pharmaceutical business in the city, but is fed up with the day-to-day society related issues, which includes roads, traffic, power, and water facilities.

He decides to take the lead to help the people and stands for the MLA position, supported by his wife (Sruthi Hariharan). During elections, will it be the ‘humble’ scamster Nograj who will be elected, or will the public choose a service oriented leader, Arun Patil, brings us to the end of the film, which also sees Puneeth Rajkumar in a blink and miss role. The message conveyed expresses a lot about the global understanding of politics among common people.

Saad Khan brings a series of gags involving Danish Sait, without making it boring, through his political satire, and keeping character Nograj in forefront. His approach to spread awareness amongst people, and decide on who they choose as their leader is commendable. But it is expressed in a slow paced manner with repetitive scenes. The film would have been better with crisper editing. although the director should be appreciated for a brave attempt with an unconventional subject, and dealing with it with humour.

Danish Sait never fails to draw the audience, irrespective of where and how he plans to entertain. What is appealing is that he remains true to the character of Nograj – a sketch people have always adored. Here is an actor with whom one can find humour in the midst of serious issues, and he tackles it very well. His dialogues are inventive and his some of his signature Kanglish words sounds fresh, irrespective how many ever times, he repeats. As for the rest of the cast, Vijay Chendoor has blindly followed the director’s vision while Sumukhi Suresh seems to have understood the role well as a house wife. Roger Narayan is a perfect fit as Arun Patil, who justifies with his mannerisms, well supported by Sruthi Hariharan along with Raghu Ramankoppa, Hanumanthe Gowda, Pramod Shetty, Srinivas Prabhu and Shiv Manju.

Musically, there is nothing much coming out from Sricharan Pakala nor do we see a strenuous job by Karm Chawla, the cinematographer. The background score by Sunny Henry is situational and blends with the story.Go with Humble Politician Nograj not only for a fun ride, but also to get clarity about voting, which itself fulfils the whole purpose of making this film.