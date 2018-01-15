Queen, Dijo Jose Antony's debut directorial venture, might appear to be a youth entertainer but it discusses a socially-relevant issue, though leaving space for improvement.

A tried-and-tested concept of a girl taking admission in a fully-male mechanical branch forms the crux. It begins on a very interesting note. We are taken through some feel good moments, where ragging, student rivalries, friendship and celebration are the norm.

The highlight of Queen has to be its beautiful portrayal of cross-gender friendship.

Now, when we get all cosy for a comic youth entertainer, comes the twist. And, this is where Queen falters. Post interval, it takes a sudden genre change to a women empowerment flick, leaving you wondering whether it is the same movie. From humour to a court room drama, the transformation comes without a warning and you feel the jerk. The sudden change in storyline looks very unconvincing as it struggles to keep in with the pace of the early half.

While it was unadulterated fun in the first half, the second half is more dramatic. Serious dialogues, tiresome twists and unconnected sequences makes it tedious. A guest role by Salim Kumar towards the climax is the only saving grace and manages to salvage this movie from a terrible ending.

Queen ails from the lack of a proper edit. Many sequences were unnecessary and could have easily done without. At times, the film looks struggling to focus on a point. And, it is for the same reason that Queen, which began on a good note, fails to end well.

While one has to acknowledge that Queen is Dijo's maiden effort, he could have filtered out the melodrama overdose in the second part. The lead roles are played by newcomers with Saniya Iyaappan

essaying Chinnu, a smart and confident girl who wins over the hearts of her arrogant classmates. Jakes Bejoy's music was fresh, especially the song 'Vennilave'.

Queen might get thumbs up for its watchable first half. But, except for bits and parts, it is unlikely to be remembered in the long run.

Rating: 3.5