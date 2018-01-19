Film: 3 Gante 30 Dina 30 Second

Director: Madhusudan

Cast: GAru Gowda, Kavya Shetty, Chandrashekar, Devaraj, Sudharani

Directed by debutant Madhusudhan, 3 Gante, 30 Dina, 30 Second measures the intensity of romance over time. It is also a test of a moviegoer’s love for cinema and his or her patience.

The director’s idea of showing the transformation of love through time is a tricky one, and the viewer is put through a complicated narrative. First, the director takes a while to explain the concept and this is not fun to watch. There are repetitive dialogues and no logical progression of events. He has a good story at hand but he executes it badly.

As for the story, it is about the protagonist Avinash (Aru Gowda) who is an upcoming advocate at a civil court. He goes to great lengths to help people in love. The hero meets his challenge in Sharmila (Kavya Shetty), owner of a TV channel, who is against romance. Circumstances lead the two to set out on a journey, for 30 days, to test if love exists.

Through their journey, they meet different people placed in different situations and circumstances. Will these episodes throw light on love and life? Will it help Avinash change Sharmila’s outlook on love and win her over? These questions form the crux of the film.

In this slow-paced film, Aru Gowda looks diminished. He needs to work on his screen presence in his forthcoming projects. Kavya Shetty has put in an effort but can do better over time. The rest of the cast, including Chandrashekar, Devaraj and Sudha Rani, do well individually but fail as a supporting cast.

Melodies by Sridhar V Sambram are placed at the right points, but they do not save the film.

Cinematographer Srinivas Ramaiah can be appreciated for his aerial shots that are predominantly green.

3 Gante, 30 Dina, 30 Second is meant to be a reality check on love. But will it stand the test of time or will the audience lose patience before long? Time will tell. Till then, treat this as a pastime.