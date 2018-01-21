Film: Shikkari Shambu; Director: Sugeeth; Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sshivada; Rating: 3/5

Shikkari Shambu is what one would call a quintessential formula flick. It follows atime-tested style, a predictable pattern and simple narrative, which seems so formulaic, that it ends up being a van illa affair. Not that such movies wouldn't make a great watch - Sugeeth himself has employed this techniquesuccessfully in his debut Ordinary - but the issue here is that Shikkari Shambu doesn't even try to bring in anythingnovel.

The result: Shikkari Shambu is a watchable movie, but not a memorable one. Peeli aka Peelipose (Kunchacko Boban) and his henchmen Achu and Shaji (Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Hareesh Perumana, respectively) are three small-time thieves whose arrives at Kurudimalakaav, posing as tiger hunters. Their intention is to pocket the Rs five lakh remuneration offered for killing the tiger and to steal the antique idol inside a village temple. But, they soon find themselves involved in the village's issues.

Now, Peeli's antics aren't anything heroic, but mostly clumsy. Everything from the way he nails the tiger to conducting his life is aimed at eliciting a few laughs. But there too, there is nothing much we haven't seen or heard yet.

The best part of Shikkari Shambu is its picturesque location. Shot in forests around Bhoothathankettu, the visuals are enticing enough to keep us hooked. But, the same can't be said about the below-average CGI used, which can make you cringe.

That said, Shikkari Shambu has an unpredictable climax twist. This one comes a real surprise, though we wish the makers had invested a bit more build-up towards the climax. Despite that shortcoming, that shocker remains the saving grace of the Shikkari Shambu.

While Kunchacko Boban is his usual self here, he does try to bring in a little machoism with some action sequences. But, then it seems like the actor is in no mood for experimenting. As for Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Hareesh Perumana, their sole job is to tickle our ribs and while a few one-liners do crack us up, largely the humour is ineffective.

Shikkari Shambu is definitely a watchable flick, only there are no surprises in store.