'Hello Mama' movie review: Gross dialogues dilute good intentions

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Film: Hello Mama

Director: S Mohan

Cast: Mohan, Aravind Rao, Sampratha, Soujanya, Bhumika

Rating: 2/5 stars

Actor-writer-director Mohan S has often claimed to shun mediocrity. But his work doesn’t seem to reflect his thought. Having lost his way more than once (remember 2015-film Male Nilluvavarege?), Mohan still believes in being the whole and soul of the movie – writing dialogues and stories, acting in them, producing and directing too. This time with Halo Mama, his attitude doesn’t seem to have changed. Clearly, sensible creativity doesn’t seem to be his forte.

The story revolves around Vijay (Mohan), a car driver and assistant working as for Makrand (Arvind Rao), known as white collar mama. Not able to repay a loan taken from his boss, he lands in the clutches of Makrand, and has no choice but to help him in his illegal affairs. Vijay is in a state of shock when he finds his girlfriend with his boss. On the other hand, Makrand’s wife gets to know of his affairs and goes to court to file a divorce. The twist comes when Makrand reveals the truth behind his vices, carried out with good intentions. What is the reason behind Makrand’s closeness to prostitutes and why does Vijay develop respect towards his boss after the court case takes us to the climax.

Double- meaning dialogues are another weak point of the movie, which lacks a strong script. While the film sets a warning that it is not a family entertainer Halo Mama’s proceedings get awfully disrupted with conversations that are tasteless. Catering to a miniscule section of the audience who might find it worth a laugh, the film gets vulgar, exhibiting the limited thought process in turning a situation into sensible entertainment. Mohan does well acting-wise and he should probably pursue the line more seriously rather than engaging in multiple roles. Arvind Rao shines. The rest of the actors besides delivering their lines seem clueless.

The result: The overall picture gets a lethargic feel. Technically, neither the songs by Dharam Deep nor Prasad Babu’s cinematography lift the film. Halo Mama might have been made with good intentions, but it falls short by miles in the supreme purpose, entertainment for all.