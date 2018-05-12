Home Entertainment Review

'Hello Mama' movie review: Gross dialogues dilute good intentions

S Mohan still believes in being the whole and soul of the movie – writing dialogues and stories, acting in them, producing and directing too.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of 'Hello Mama'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Film: Hello Mama
Director: S Mohan
Cast: Mohan, Aravind Rao, Sampratha, Soujanya, Bhumika
Rating: 2/5 stars

Actor-writer-director Mohan S has often claimed to shun mediocrity. But his work doesn’t seem to reflect his thought. Having lost his way more than once (remember 2015-film Male Nilluvavarege?), Mohan still believes in being the whole and soul of the movie – writing dialogues and stories, acting in them, producing and directing too. This time with Halo Mama, his attitude doesn’t seem to have changed. Clearly, sensible creativity doesn’t seem to be his forte. 

The story revolves around Vijay (Mohan), a car driver and assistant working as for Makrand (Arvind Rao), known as white collar mama. Not able to repay a loan taken from his boss, he lands in the clutches of Makrand, and has no choice but to help him in his illegal affairs. Vijay is in a state of shock when he finds his girlfriend with his boss. On the other hand, Makrand’s wife gets to know of his affairs and goes to court to file a divorce. The twist comes when Makrand reveals the truth behind his vices, carried out with good intentions. What is the reason behind Makrand’s closeness to prostitutes and why does Vijay develop respect towards his boss after the court case takes us to the climax.

Double- meaning dialogues are another weak point of the movie, which lacks a strong script.  While the film sets a warning that it is not a family entertainer Halo Mama’s proceedings get awfully disrupted with conversations that are tasteless. Catering to a miniscule section of the audience who might find it worth a laugh, the film gets vulgar, exhibiting the limited thought process in turning a situation into sensible entertainment. Mohan does well acting-wise and he should probably pursue the line more seriously rather than engaging in multiple roles. Arvind Rao shines. The rest of the actors besides delivering their lines seem clueless. 

The result: The overall picture gets a lethargic feel. Technically, neither the songs by Dharam Deep nor Prasad Babu’s cinematography lift the film.  Halo Mama might have been made with good intentions, but it falls short by miles in the supreme purpose, entertainment for all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hello Mama S mohan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'Raazi' movie review: An engrossing spy thriller

'Nadigaiyar Thilagam' movie review: A well-made biopic that’s in love with its subject

'Irumbu Thirai' movie review: A smart thriller for our times

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia