'Irumbu Thirai' movie review: A smart thriller for our times

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Film: Irumbu Thirai

Cast: Vishal, Arjun, Samantha, Delhi Ganesh, Robo Shankar

Director: PS Mithran

Rating: 3.5/5

Even if you haven't received a mail about a Nigerian prince who wants you to save his millions in exchange for a share, you must have gotten a cold call or an unknown message offering you a loan or selling you a service. "Did you know that your phone number is with 30 lakh people?" states a voice at the beginning of Irumbu Thirai and that's just one of the numerous shocking facts that are thrown at us in this 160 minutes eye-opener.

Vishal plays an Army Major, and from the way he pulls it off, it's pretty surprising that no one thought of casting him in a uniform (apart from the forgetful cop roles in Sathyam and Vedi). As Major R Kathiravan, Vishal's tall stature and physique stand as the embodiment of one's anger towards the society. The actor, despite the intense storyline, shines thanks to the commercial aspects of the film. His character arc, which initially shows him as a typical masala film hero who hangs around a bar looking for a white girl to settle with abroad, in order to stay away from issues in the country, to actually getting down and getting the job done, in the end, is appealing. As for Samantha, it looks like playing a doctor is her lucky charm. After Theri, she delivers a splendid performance as Dr Rathidevi. Aside from the incessant smiling shots, it's a flawless turn.

WATCH TRAILER

Delhi Ganesh, as Kathiravan's emotional father Rangasamy, gets a role worthy of him. He is a chronic borrower, a contrast to Vishal, who detests being in debt, and the poignant scenes between them are wonderfully framed. The film's antagonist Satyamurthy aka white_devil (played by a suave looking Arjun) is described by one of his minions as 'digital world oda don'. As a bigwig in the society who lives a double life as a cold-hearted hacker, he knows the power and of value of information, which he uses to his advantage. With a touch of Siddharth Abimanyu in him that defines his devil-may-care attitude and because-I-can mentality, the Action King delivers the evilness that we missed in Kadal. After all, when was the last time we had a villain who was almost always a step ahead than our hero?

Given that we are we're faced with the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, online groups such as Anonymous, people hiring hitmen via the dark web to eliminate others and various sources citing the lack of security of our details in the Aadhar database, there couldn't be a better time for a film that questions whether we're ready for a digital India or not. It's hard to believe that the film marks the directorial debut of PS Mithran considering the amount of research that's gone into this film. But it's natural given that he's a disciple of the man who gave us Marmadesam and Chidambara Ragasiyam -- director Naga. Right from the green bullet (which only army personnel can own) that Kathiravan rides, to the use of white in costume and accessories of Satyamurthy which resonates with his moniker, the attention to detail is wonderful to see.

Interestingly, Mithan has stayed away from inserting a duet despite having a melodious track such as Azhagae. The director should also be lauded for not shying away from taking a dig at a millionaire who ran away from the country, a minister who blocked the sun's heat with thermacole, and of course, the incapability of the country's government when it comes to safeguarding the personal information of its citizens. Be it the shots of a village's greenery or the concrete jungles of Chennai and the cramped Ritchie street, George C Williams' cinematography makes the film look sleek and classy. On the downside, the film's runtime could have been trimmed a little and it's obvious that certain elements have been added to emphasise the action star value of Vishal, which disrupts an otherwise loophole-free film.

If last year's Velaikaran taught people how they're cheated as consumers, Irumbu Thirai shows how our digital data is taken for a ride along with us. On the whole, it's a commercial entertainer with thriller elements that aims to be a bit more and succeeds.