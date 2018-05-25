‘Technicians don’t get the  recognition they deserve’

S Naagarajan By

Express News Service

Why filmmaking?

It all started off with my passion for writing. I began with short stories, then gradually started working on ads. I eventually realised that filmmaking was the way to go and took on the mantle of assistant director for the film Nalanum Nandhiniyum.



Have you ever been star-struck?

Not really. I tend not to get carried away or get distracted by stardom.

What do you want to change about Tamil cinema?

The attention and spotlight that technicians and crew members get is not enough. Their work deserves to get recognised and they, too, should be identified easily by their works. Interviews and discussions with them about the technical nuances are often not given as much importance as interviews with actors.

Which is the best film you’ve worked on so far ?

Nalanum Nandhiniyum, being my first film, is the most memorable film I have worked on.

What are your future scripts and projects?

I have written a few scripts — one is a medical thriller, one focusses on a change in the legal system, and one belongs to the romance genre.

Debut films are often the result of compromises. What’s one area you will never compromise on?

I do not mind compromising on little changes here and there that could serve as value additions. But I will not compromise too much on aspects like budget, cast and crew.

Who’s the dream cast of your debut film?

Not for my debut film, but I would to love work with Ajith and Dhanush some day.

Who’s a director you wish you could work with, and why?

I have always dreamt about working with Anjali Menon. I love her work.

What’s the oddest thing you have seen or done as an AD?

During the shoot of Appuchi Gramam, I had discussed with the manger and had drawn up the plan and schedule for the next day. After the discussions were over, I proceeded to join the team for the shoot for a particular portion. But changes had been made during my absence that I was not informed about. This was odd because usually when a change is made everyone from the directorial team is informed, but somehow, the information didn’t get clearly communicated. I took it as a lesson.

If filmmaking doesn’t work out, what then?

I do have a backup. I will take up wedding photography as a way to supplement my income.

Latha Maniyarasu

Directors worked with Venkatesh, Subbu, Nandhini JS, VI Anand, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan

Films worked on Nalanum Nandhiniyum, Sutta Kadhai, Kolai Nokku Paarvai, Appuchi Gramam, Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam Main responsibilities

Assisting in all departments of filmmaking