Home Entertainment Review

Mandharam review: Asif Ali elevates this derivative romantic drama

Mandharam doesn't have anything new to offer in terms of plot. We have seen this story many times before, done in much better ways by other filmmakers.

Published: 05th October 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali in Mandaram.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Film: Mandharam; Director: Vijesh Vijay; Cast: Asif Ali, Varsha Bollamma, Anarkali Marakkar, Arjun Ashokan; Rating: 3/5

Mandharam doesn't have anything new to offer in terms of plot. We have seen this story many times before, done in much better ways by other filmmakers. It has so much in common with another romantic entertainer — a blockbuster — that came out three years back. One can call Mandharam a slightly watered-down version of that movie.

Asif Ali portrays the textbook definition of a depressed loverboy who grows his hair and beard and goes on a long journey to forget the fact that two women have rejected his love in his life so far. The entire movie can be summed up in this line because, frankly, there is nothing much else beyond that.

However, this is not a depressing movie. It's formulaic and derivative, yes, but never depressing.  Even the so-called 'depressing' moments are treated with a hint of mockery. Its intentions are good and it's not a bad start for a first-time filmmaker (Vijesh Vijay).

The film has a straightforward narrative that begins with Rajesh's (Asif Ali) disastrous 'one-way' romance in his school days to his disastrous 'two-way' romance in his college days and finally to that 'no way' point where he — like most guys who have been rejected very often —decides to keep women away from his life.

Though Asif's character is no different from a typical twenty-something engineering student whose true passion is something else entirely, the actor's convincing naive-to-mature progression keeps the movie afloat.

There is some friendly wisdom offered along the way, but most people, with a Facebook account, are already aware of these things. Take, for example, a line like, "Never put the key to our happiness in someone else's pocket" — doesn't it sound familiar?

When Rajesh is not busy moaning about his love troubles, he is hanging out with his three friends (played by Arjun Ashokan, Jacob Gregory, and Vineeth Vishwam), who look like they are trying to recreate the one-of-a-kind comic timing of Mukesh, Siddique, Jagadish, and Asokan from In Harihar Nagar (Jacob Gregory's character is basically Appukkuttan Part 2).

Some of the lines are fresh and witty, but one can't say the same for all the jokes. By the way, just like the In Harihar Nagar characters, all four men are trying hard to woo girls. Not even one guy is interested in the concept of arranged marriage?

The two primary female characters (played by Varsha Bollamma and Anarkali Marakkar respectively) do not have any notable qualities —again, we have seen them before in other movies. These are stock characters. Though I won't spoil the ending, not once did I feel like the two would make Rajesh's ideal partners.

The first one is conflicted about her feelings for Rajesh and she doesn't have the courage to go all the way. The second one's feelings seem more like infatuation than 'love'.  How are we supposed to take either of them seriously?

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mandharam review Asif Ali Varsha Bollamma Anarkali Marakkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices