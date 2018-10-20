Home Entertainment Review

'Hello Guru Prema Kosame' movie review: A thin and predictable love story

In the tradition of many lackluster romantic comedies, Hello Guru Prema Kosame is another bland film that is marred by an outdated plot and insipid writing.

Published: 20th October 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Movie: Hello Guru Prema Kosame
Cast: Ram Pothineni, Anupama Parameswaran, Prakash Raj
Direction: rinadha Rao Nakkina
Rating: 2/5

In the tradition of many lackluster romantic comedies, Hello Guru Prema Kosame is another bland film that is marred by an outdated plot and insipid writing. The film’s script doesn’t speak of the emotions, but you will succumb to its puerile attempts at making you laugh.

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film has Ram Pothineni as Sanju, a youth from Kakinada, who moves to Hyderabad to work in a software company. His mother insists that he stay at her friend, Viswanath’s (Prakash Raj) house and it’s where he bumps into the latter’s daughter, Anupama (Anupama Parameswaran).

Like any other middle-class father, Viswanath is someone who wants to give his daughter the best at everything. After a brief thought, he finds a ‘suitable’ groom to her. It’s a point that’s been narrated over and over. At the same time, he is one such person, who wants to be true to his friendship. The point of conflict seems interesting, but the resolution is way too easy and formulaic.

The moral dilemma of Viswanath on which path to choose could have set a solid foundation to the plot. But it’s where the director faltered and lost focus. He does not tell us a story, but merely assembles bits and inane logics to justify a predictable conclusion. Had he displayed the emotions with nicely fleshed out characters, the film could have rung the right tune.

The film is essentially about Sanju and Anupama. But the focus, however, is on Sanju, his gyan to his friend Viswanath which seem rather inconsequential and over-the-top.Even some of the scenes in the film are so obvious, you feel like they’ve been borrowed from a book for rom-coms. Apart from the first hour which offers some genuine moments to giggle, the rest of the film is one bitter pill to swallow.

Anupama’s character doesn’t have the arc and seems pointless. Neither does she express her feelings nor does she seek direction in her love. She just goes with the flow. The director didn’t take any effort to show what she feels for Sanju and instead, covers up with yet another superfluous logic to connect all the dots in the tale.

Despite these shortcomings, the bromance between Sanju and Viswanath at the center of the story stays with you.Ram leads the way with an earnest performance that doesn’t miss a beat. The film completely belongs to him and his presence is its biggest strength. Prakash Raj stays firmly in his character and complements Ram effortlessly in his own inimitable style.

Devi Sri Prasad’s music and background score lack vigor and it’s worth mentioning that he failed to recreate the magic of Nenu Sailaja.Overall, Hello Guru Prema Kosame is a below average film with hardly anything new to offer. Watch it if you are a sucker of these predictable rom-coms.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

Comments

