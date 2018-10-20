Home Entertainment Review

'Namaste England' movie review: A film about a marriage of conveniences is an exasperating cliche-fest 

There are films that take the effort not to demean its audience, and then, there’s Namaste England that blatantly demands that you leave logic at home.

Published: 20th October 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in 'Namaste England' (Photo | Instagram)

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Film: Namaste England 

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra

Rating: 1.5/5

There are films that take the effort not to demean its audience, and then, there’s Namaste England that blatantly demands that you leave logic at home. Even if you manage to do that, Namaste England is a trying watch. Param Singh (Arjun Kapoor) falls in love with Jasmeet at first sight. How else can love happen in these films? This is followed Param gazing at Jasmeet with stars in his eyes, and drooling at everything she does. Dolled up and dancing every now and then, she doesn’t make it too hard for him either. And then, love blossoms when Param sacrifices his kulfi for Jasmeet.

As they look to ‘inaugurate’ their love in the next sequence, Jasmeet lays down her condition. An aspiring jewellery designer, Jasmeet demands that he support her decision to work after marriage. Faamilial constraints prohibit her from working. Her grandfather’s idea of a perfect couple is the man taking care of his woman, and the woman bearing his babies. All she wants is a husband who understands. A lot of decisions in Namaste England happen in an instant, and seem almost paradoxical.

A playboy falls for Jasmeet in an instant, with the latter reciprocating as fast. Param’s father agrees to the marriage in am instant, and also his decision to move abroad. What went into writing these sequences, you wonder.

Param, who understands her desire to work, carts her back and forth to Amritsar when she lands a part-time job. Dadaji, however, plays spoilsport, and comes up with a tried and tested solution: Marriage. He gets Param’s father to promise that Jasmeet won’t work even after marriage. Here, Param doesn’t push her to work no matter what her grandfather says.

Instead, he says he will let her exit the relationship if that is what she wants. Normal people might consider battling it out with family, or do what they want against wishes. But Jasmeet decides that she can only live her dreams abroad. And thus, Namaste England becomes a film about a marriage of conveniences, and illegal immigrants garnished with incongruous, one-dimensional monologues on nationalism.

The most annoying aspect about Param is his holier-than-thou attitude. Jasmeet leaves to London, leaving Param with a big-fat lie behind. But there’s no anger, even after he has had eight beers because he ‘understands’. In the words of one character, “Param can handle betrayal, but can never do the same to someone else.”

All the characters in Namaste England are cardboard cutouts of at most one emotion. And the superficial, convenient screenplay adds no charm to the already fragile characters as the film chugs on and on. The only unique thing about Namaste England is that the narrative happens between songs that make up every Bollywood album ever.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namaste England Namaste England review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp