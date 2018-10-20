'The Villain' movie review: Star power simmers in an effective potboiler

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Film: The Villain

Director: Prem

Cast: Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, Amy Jackson, Saranya Ponvannana, Mihtun Chakraborty and Srikanth

The Villain is one among those movies which reasserts the fact that blending star power with a harmonious storyline sans arrogance can be a key decisive factor. This film is easily one of director Prem’s most intellectual trick in filmmaking. Although he was unable to experiment too much, considering the casting of Shivarajkumar, whose audience look for a mass-appeal character with Sudeep’s charismatic adulation, the director succeeds in telling a feel-good story that is well disciplined in terms of not going overboard.

Opening with the song Kaiyalli Billina Kolu, Maiyella Dharmada Shaalu, The Villain decodes the hero Rama and the antagonist Ravana from Ramayana. But this is no historical story or a revenge drama. In the film, young Ram’s (Achintya) father (Sharath Lohithashwara) is a drama artiste, enacting the role of Ravana. Ram’s mother (Saranya Ponvannana), an ardent devotee of lord Rama is against her husband playing the role. This leads to the mother leaving the house, after which the father passes away. Ram is left an orphan and grows up to become Ram Kaizer (Sudeep), one of the most wanted criminals.

Another song, Naan Silent Agidre Raama Violent Aadno Raavana Raavana Raavana introduces Ramappa (Shivarajkumar). Though his name is revealed later, he is in search of Ram aka Kaizer Ram for which he collects the Aadhaar card details of every citizen in the area. A silver chain with a Rama pendant is his only clue to reach Ram Kaizer, and he takes the help of Janaki (Amy Jackson), whom he accidentally meets.

How does Ram becomes Ram Kaizer, who is living a don’s life in London? Why is Ramappa is in search of him, and why does he take Janaki’s help? All of these are narrated through commercially-viable ingredients.

A formulaic potboiler, The Villain has all the elements: Crisp dialogues, songs aplenty, stylish looks, menacing action, and a powerful message of good and evil existing within oneself. But there are cracks that highlight the flaws. It is a simple story stretched way too beyond with unnecessary scenes. Prem has stuck to the old method of filmmaking, including his signature portrayal of rediscovering a lost mother, and the sentiments between a mother and son. Maybe, it’s time for the director to experiment with a new method to convey the relationship.

Shivarajkumar and Sudeep have been faithful to Prem’s vision. Individually, the two have tried different characters, in style and emerge successfully. Both of them even share a good rapport. Amy Jackson just adds to the glam quotient, and nothing more.

We also Mithun Chakraborty in a blink-and-miss role and Telugu actor Srikanth in an extended cameo There’s not much comic relief, except for Shivarajkumar’s sidekick, Kuri Pratap. Unlike Prem’s other films, Saranya Ponvannan as the mother is not poignant enough. Arjun Janya’s music is a highlight with Prem’s touch in every track. Cinematography by Gire is a visual treat. A sincere attempt by the director, The Villain could be a pure treat for fans of both the stars.