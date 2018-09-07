Home Entertainment Review

'The Nun' review: None can help this abomination 

Unlike the other films of the conjuring universe, The Nun offers no scene that can stay with you and make you turn yourself into a human wrap with your duvet when you go to bed.

Published: 07th September 2018

The Nun

A still from 'The Nun' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director: Corin Hardy

Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons

Rating: 2/5

Spin-offs can be hit or miss. On the one hand, you have films like Creed and Deadpool 2, which are as good as, if not better, than the originals, and on the other, there's Ace Ventura Jr: Pet Detective, Son of the Mask and Evan Almighty (which all incidentally starred Jim Carrey in its original version). The Nun, just like the first spin-off from The Conjuring Universe, Annabelle, unfortunately, falls into the latter category. 

What set The Conjuring franchise apart from run-of-the-mill horror films that relied only on jump scares, is that beneath all those frights, there's a human story that you could connect with. Remember the clap game scene in The Conjuring (2013), or the lightning struck tree leaving a jagged stump resembling the object that impaled Ed in Lorraine's vision from The Conjuring 2 (2016)? The stories were relatable and made us invest in the characters. That's not the case with The Nun, which is the story about the novitiate Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), a disturbed priest Father Burke (Demián Bichir), a random villager called Maurice 'Frenchie' Theriault (Jonas Bloquet) and of course, a lot of nuns. 

The Nun relies largely on darkness, with its gothic elements (the film is set predominantly inside a deteriorated abbey), and the subsequent jumpscares. Throughout the film, we feel a sense of aloofness from the characters. There are effectively only three characters, and the one we can most relate to is the villager with a talent for making up one-liners. While the somewhat compelling backstory of Sister Irene isn't actually shown, we're offered the mediocre flashback of Father Burke about an exorcism gone wrong which pops up in random places to scare the living daylights out of the poor man. 

Early scenes of the demon in a nun's attire, Valak, seem to set the tone for some bone-chilling scenes, only for the film to disappoint us by later resorting to the usual people flying, casting shadows, cross turning upside down to denote the antichrist, popping up behind someone and coming out of nowhere scenes. Director Colin Hardy, who previously made the hit horror film The Hallow, doesn't bring anything new to the table. There's more than one instance where the trio split up, which is something even the Scooby Doo gang know better than to do. 

The lines too end up being unintentionally funny, further ruining the suspense. After their first encounter with Valak and almost losing his life, Father Burke remarks, "There's something unholy here" which left me mumbling 'no sh*t, Sherlock!'

Unlike the scenes I had mentioned above from the other films of the universe, The Nun offers no scene that can stay with you and make you turn yourself into a human wrap with your duvet when you go to bed. The best part of the film is not the climax but a scene towards the end which explains how The Nun is connected to the universe. 

Let's just hope that the other supposed spin-off from this franchise, The Crooked Man, does what Annabelle: Creation did and not what Annabelle and The Nun ended up doing. At the beginning of the film, one nun at the Romanian Abbey of St. Carta asks another, "Have we made the right decision by coming here?" By the end, I was left wondering the same. 

This story is originally published in Cinema Express.

