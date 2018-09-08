Home Entertainment Review

The Stolen Princess review: Great visuals but let down by genre cliches

Based on Pushkin’s age-old fairy tale, Ruslan and Lyudmila, this Ukrainian animated film does decently on some counts but fails miserably on others.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Mrinal Rajaram
Express News Service

The Stolen Princess

Director: Oleg Malamuzh

Cast: Oleksiy Zavgorodniy, Nadya Dorofeeva

Based on Pushkin’s age-old fairy tale, Ruslan and Lyudmila, this Ukrainian animated film does decently on some counts but fails miserably on others. First off, it would have made perfect sense to retain the original language (with subtitles in English and other tongues) for the worldwide release. While listening to the characters rattle off their lines in quick succession in the English dub, one feels a bit a disconnected with the corresponding action taking place on screen.

Although it is an ancient tale set in the time of princesses, knights, and kings, the dialogue is infused with a steampunk effect. Casual back-and-forth and modern slang abound in the narrative, making you question the era in which the feature is actually set. Since I watched the dubbed version and not the subtitled one, it is hard to tell whether the original in Ukrainian unfolds in the same vein.

The thing that stands out in The Stolen Princess is its animation. As far as visuals go, there is not one disappointing aspect in the whole 95-minute story. Despite the dubbed version containing English songs, there are two separate sets of sequences that impress. The first has Ruslan taking Mila on a mini-tour of the city after they have fended off some criminals; the music encapsulates the surrounding beauty as the duo sits on a rooftop to soak in a crimson sunset. The second involves the Cat as he kicks out intruders from his treehouse; set to the tune of a famous classical piece, the unsuspecting trespassers are booted out in shadow puppetry style.

The film begins with an epic battle between a sorcerer by the name of Chornomor, a wizard, and a princess. The fight ends in tragedy as Chornomor turns the latter into stone. The sorcerer derives power from the love of a princess, by turning her into a statue. Centuries later, the same legend is enacted by Ruslan and his troupe.

A struggling theatre artist, Ruslan dreams of being a valiant knight someday. His social group includes his playwright friend, Pechersky, and a deeply intuitive sparrow called Fin. On the other side of town, Princess Mila (Lyudmila) is adamant about not adhering to her father’s wishes about marriage. He coaxes and cajoles, resorting even to emotional blackmail (invoking her mother’s sudden passing, etc), but she does not relent.

When he gives her an ultimatum, she flees the castle in search of an adventure. As she roams the unfamiliar streets, two thugs attempt to rob her of her necklace. She runs into Ruslan while fending off the thieves singlehandedly. In a bid to impress the young lady, Ruslan pretends to be a wandering knight. They eventually fight the offenders back and form an instant connection. But just before their love story can take off, Mila is abducted by Chornomor. The king arrives shortly thereafter and demands to know the whereabouts of his daughter. Ruslan is sent to the dungeon, as the emperor announces Mila’s hand to anyone who can bring her back from the evil sorcerer.

Like most fairy tales, Princess Lyudmila has no agency to speak of. Following her kidnapping, her role is limited to sitting by and twiddling her thumbs as her knight in shining armour goes above and beyond to save her. Even though she messes with the sorcerer’s head by stealing his hat of invisibility, her main preoccupation is with her undying love for Ruslan as opposed to devising a plausible plan of escape. The depiction of such traditional gender roles in animated films involving castles and kingdoms is getting cliché. So much so, there isn’t a good enough reason to take your kids for the next film.

Even the attempted humour in The Stolen Princess barely makes it past average levels. The only decently funny moments involve the Cat (and he appears in the narrative for not more than five or ten minutes). Though it is visually stunning and employs the use of good music, the film fails to break away from its shackles of predictable storytelling and characterisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Stolen Princess

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality