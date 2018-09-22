Home Entertainment Review

'Nannu Dochukunduvate' movie review: An enjoyable and entertaining saga

Actor Sudheer Babu, who is basking in the success of Sammohanam, has worn the acting cap once again with a plot-driven rom-com Nannu Dochukunduvate.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Movie: Nannu Dochukunduvate

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Nabha Natesh, Nasser

Director: RS Naidu Rating:

Actor Sudheer Babu, who is basking in the success of Sammohanam, has worn the acting cap once again with a plot-driven rom-com Nannu Dochukunduvate. High on genuine comedy, the film marks the debut of RS Naidu as the director. The narrative shows Sudheer Babu as Karthik, a workaholic manager in a software company, who lives a dull life bereft of emotions and has a lone dream to settle down in the US. He gets caught in a tricky situation, seeks the help of a college student-turned-short-film actor, Meghana (Nabha Natesh) to act as his imaginary girlfriend, Siri only to calm down his father (Nasser), who isn’t convinced of his son’s relationship.  

The sequence showing Karthik and Meghana narrating the stories of their first meeting to Nasser will leave the audience in splits. While the former weaves a story around work backdrop, the latter, as expected, takes the filmi route ala how Mahesh Babu befriends Shruti Haasan in Srimanthudu. Their bond grows stronger with every passing day making things way too complicated for Karthik.  

What’s refreshing about Nannu Dochukunduvate is the fact that it doesn’t fall into any of the commercial trappings that we are accustomed to watching in the name of vulgar comedy. The short film sequences don’t feel stretched and are authentic. Although you can trace back several gags to some earlier hits, it’s the conviction and the way in which these wits come together in the narrative is laudable. Sudheer Babu’s hilarious struggling act in his short-film debut is a laugh riot. While the director strikes a fine balance between emotions and humour in the first hour, he seems faltered in the second hour with the narration feels out of place. As much as you look forward to seeing what happens in next, you feel distracted by a fight, song-and-dance sequences.  

Nabha Natesh suited the role of a naive actor, who comments and likes her own videos just to create some hype. Sure she has a long way to go as an actor. Nasser towers above others by bringing in freshness in an otherwise cliched character. Sudheer Babu makes you invested in the film offering yet another impressive performance. He has an easygoing presence that fits into his characters well. Shankarabharanam Tulasi manages to hold her own ground. 

Even though Nannu Dochukunduvate isn’t perfect, it is consistently funny, with wits thrown about at lightning speed. The film works largely because it’s a cleverly written story that unfolds at a decent pace from one wit to another, leaving you with any time to stop and ruminate on the proceedings. Surely, it’s a perfect weekend entertainer that is more enjoyable than many films you’ve seen recently.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali

