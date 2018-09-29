Home Entertainment Review

Devadas: A bromance of laughs

The film is set in the backdrop of Hyderabad with Nagarjuna playing Deva – India’s most wanted fugitive and Nani slipping into the shoes of Dr Das.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Devadas

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Director Sriram Adittya’s Devadas is like Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS executed averagely with a wafer-thin storyline, light-hearted comedy, action and melodrama. The film is set in the backdrop of Hyderabad with Nagarjuna playing Deva – India’s most wanted fugitive and Nani slipping into the shoes of Dr Das – MBBS, MS, Gold Medallist, who values his job with great purpose. After an unusual meeting, they end up as friends with the latter trying to propagate moral values about the purpose of life and pleading the former to change his approach to life. But his efforts go in vain and everything goes downhill as Deva wrestles his power and continues to terrorise the mafia syndicate with his menacing acts. Learning that Deva is in love with a news presenter Janhnavi (played by Aakanksha Singh), Das tries to kindle romance in their life and sets up a date for them. Deva finds himself in a tricky situation and pretends that he is a CBI officer to impresses her.

All of it works until one insightful outburst by Das in the second hour where he explains why money and power cannot save lives is one of the talking points of the film. While Hirani films were driven by the plot and its characters, Sriram Adittya’s Devadas is held together by humour and action without the sense of pathos, heartfelt emotions and a soul that’s hard to find.

The intention of the director is clear – to play it safe. He tried to weave a message in the story offering entertainment and by reinforcing the importance of human goodness. Unfortunately, the moral in the end appears superficial and hollow like the film’s script. The story doesn’t let you completely surrender yourself owing to its tepid and stretched narrative.  

Nani shines as Das and such roles are a cake walk for him. His impeccable comedy timing, especially during the Vaaru veeru song rendition at the television studio, leaves the audience in splits. Nagarjuna couldn’t bring the believable texture to the character of a mafia don. He looks unenthusiastic and some crucial scenes involving him seem hurried and staged. Otherwise, he is looking dashing and charming. His conversations with Nani trigger the film’s biggest laughs. Rashmika Mandanna dishes out a mediocre performance, while Aakanksha Singh makes a good impression. Kunal Kapoor and Rao Ramesh were reduced to stock caricatures. Mani Sharma’s music and background score pass muster, while the Shamdat Sainudeen’s camera work is refreshing.

Overall, Devadas isn’t a great film, or that it’s even worse. The fact that the director makes the same point all over again – leading a respectable life and bring some purpose to it. It doesn’t completely derail due to some crowd-pleasing moments and the enjoyable bromance between Nagarjuna and Nani. What it has is a host of familiar tropes and lacks is a genuine surprise. The film works in bits and may appeal to the masses due to its lead actors who give it their all.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devadas Nagarjuna Nani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai