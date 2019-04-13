Home Entertainment Review

'Chitralahari' review: Too much, too little

The writer doesn’t go down the easy route of adding a romantic angle with Nivetha just because she’s the other female lead in the movie.

Published: 13th April 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Chitralahari'.

A still from 'Chitralahari'.

By Srividya Palaparthi Srividya
Express News Service

Vijay (Sai Dharam Tej) struggles for success. Not just in his career, but also in day-to-day events. He is a talented engineer who has a proposal for a project which he believes will save many lives. Despite his best efforts, he gets nowhere. Amidst his rejections and the taunting neighbours, he finds solace in the form of his father’s encouragement and his girlfriend’s Lahari’s (Kalyani Priyadarshan) love.

However, he does lie to Lahari about his alcohol addiction which she absolutely despises. Swecha, Lahari’s cynical friend, advices her to rethink her relationship if it is based on lies. Swecha also happens to be a part of the corporation to which Vijay pitches his project to, and the one who likes his concept. The story which starts with Vijay being questioned in court, unravels to reveal how he ended up there, whether he finds success and if he reunites with his lover. 

Chitralahari has many interesting points to put forth. It is an honest story with no frills. And that’s what wins. However, it falls a little short on harvesting all the emotion and drama that the characters’ circumstances pack. It only makes you less invested in the characters’ struggles. 

The effort instead was put in writing one-liners about life, love and genders meant for the audience to relate to, which to be honest was not necessary. 

What was impressive to me was that, despite the misleading trailer, the film isn’t a triangular love story. The writer doesn’t go down the easy route of adding a romantic angle with Nivetha just because she’s the other female lead in the movie. The relationship between Swecha and Vijay is strictly professional, platonic and significant to the plot. 

Kalyani played to her strengths with the indecisive, mild-mannered youngster. Same goes for Nivetha who convinces the audience that she is the bosslady you would be afraid of if faced with. Sai Dharam Tej is impressive in a role that isn’t exactly his comfort zone. It really looked like he channeled something of his own into Vijay. 

It would be delightful to see him work ahead towards improvement, for which there is still scope. The music besides the introduction song (particularly the whistle tune) really doesn’t stay with you nor does it do much for the movie. All in all, the film falls just a tad bit short of being feel-good movie. Whether it was the fact that the emotions weren’t coming through or if it was because there was too much going on in the two-hour run time, is for you to decide. However, it isn’t a bad watch. If you have the time, go for it.

— Srividya Palaparthi Srividya

palaparthi@newindianexpress.com

@PSrividya53

Movie: Chitralahari

Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivetha Pethuraj     

Director: Kishore Tirumala
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyani Priyadarshan Chitralahari Chitralahari movie review Chitralahari film review Chitralahari review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Madhura Raja.

'Madhura Raja' review: Mammootty shines in an improved sequel

A still from Vinci Da.

'Vinci Da' movie review: The most original thriller of India

'Hellboy' movie review: Gory, gooey mess of a beloved character

'Watchman' movie review: GV Prakash surprises in an unsurprising film

'Zhagaram' movie review: This treasure chest is empty

Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
google play app store
Video
Parents protest against Summer Field School due to the fee hike
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp