Home Entertainment Review

'Oru Yamandan Premakadha' review: Dulquer charms. the film does not

Oru Yamandan Premakadha presents a fresh concept. Everything else feels so familiar in Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after two years

Published: 26th April 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Oru Yamandan Premakadha. It’s only after you’ve seen the film that you get the significance of such a title. I’m not sure I’ve seen a “love story” like this before. It presents a fresh concept, sure, and yet, everything else feels so familiar in Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after two years.
It’s a film that utilises Dulquer’s charm to the fullest. It’s his character Lallu’s story. It’s about his quest to find his soulmate after seeing her photograph in a newspaper — a girl whom he has never met. It may seem far-fetched to the ordinary guy, but Lallu is no ordinary guy — well, he is and he is not. Let me explain.

This is a man who was born in a privileged household but prefers hanging out with boys who come from economically backward families, much to his barrister father’s (Renji Panicker) chagrin. 
Lallu wants to live like a simpleton. This is why he chose to become a painter (of homes), unlike his white-collar younger brother. He also has a love for all things old. 

“He has a nostalgia disease,” remarks one character.  He enjoys sipping tea in an ordinary tea stall while listening to a song by Johnson master. But he also doesn’t mind shaking a leg to a dappan kuthu number. He is a new age dude with a vintage soul. His problem, according to everyone around him, is his refusal to get married in spite of every girl in the neighbourhood lining up to marry him. One of these girls is played by Samyuktha Menon. But Lallu simply hasn’t found anyone with that ‘spark’ yet... that is, until he stumbles upon the aforementioned girl’s photograph. This film belongs to Dulquer and Dulquer alone. As Lallu (his real name is revealed in the climax), Dulquer is eminently endearing. 

Lallu is the most fleshed-out character in the entire film. You wish you had someone like that as your friend. But that alone doesn’t do much when the overall script is not up to par. Though some jokes are quite clever, they don’t stick with you. The two lead female characters don’t have much to do other than show up now and then. Considering the caliber of the actors playing them, one wishes they were cast in stronger and more substantial roles. The makers have kept the name of the second female lead a surprise, and there is a good reason for that. 

The name of the actor playing the villain is also a surprise. Though this actor is playing a baddie for the second time, it’s just another stereotypical performance. It’s his presence that leads to a pivotal emotional moment in the second half. This half is supposed to move you, but it doesn’t affect you the way you want it to because of the unconvincing build up.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha is yet another addition to a list of Malayalam films that are trying hard to emulate Tamil and Telugu entertainers. It’s also filled with a lot of familiar cliches. There are moments that feel like they were written to pander to a certain section of the audience. In one scene, a Bengali character is mocked and in another, a tribute to the two reigning Malayalam superstars is paid. 
Soubin Shahir’s character reveals himself to be a fan of Allu Arjun. At one point, two characters run into a Che Guevara poster. But thankfully, there are no wedding songs in this one. That should offer some relief.

Film: Oru Yamandan Premakadha
Director: BC Naufal
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samyuktha Menon, Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oru Yamandan Premakadha movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A poster of Avengers: Endgame.

'Avengers: Endgame' review: An almost meditative, satisfying conclusion mounted on a blockbuster idea

'Auto Shankar' review: An effective, profanity-laced retelling

A still from Muni 4: Kanchana 3.

'Muni 4: Kanchana 3' film review: A hurtful addition to a hit franchise

A still from Mehandi Circus.

'Mehandi Circus' film review: A pleasant, no-frills love story

Nani in Jersey (YouTube screengrab)

'Jersey' film review: Nani hits this one out of the park!

Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
google play app store
Video
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp