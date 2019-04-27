'Premier Padmini' review: A slice of life film that evokes emotional connections

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

At the engagement of Rajesh (Ramesh Indira) and Sruthi (Madhoo Shah), he tells his friends that his wife-to-be will be getting her divorce from her current husband Vinay aka Vinayak (Jaggesh) within ten days. Cut to his parents, and Vinay’s mother, played by Bhargavi Narayan, feels guilty for not having accepted her son’s choice only due to caste issues. Has she been the reason for Vinay’s rocky life?

Then there is Spandana (Sudharani), a neighbour, who is seen taking extra care of Vinay. Meanwhile, Sruthi and Vinay’s son Sumukh (Vivek Simha) and Rajesh’s daughter Ranjini (Hitha Chandrashekar), who have similar lifestyles, find happiness in each other’s company. The parents conclude that the two are in love. All this is noticed by Nanjundi (Pramod), a youngster from a village, who, having braved all odds, moves to the city to work as a driver for Vinay.

While he is all excited to drive a ‘Benz’, he quickly learns that the owner is actually talking about his vintage car, a Premier Padmini. This 111-minute film is a cinematic portrait of relationships and mirrors real life situations. But is it necessary that every relationship needs to have a name. That’s what director Ramesh Indira explores through his debut. It brings out perspectives of three generations and focuses on mid-life crisis, at the same time pointing out that it is never too late to turn life around, making it the way you want it to be. Connect with people and do things that make you happy. This is something the director has stressed through the narration. A special mention should go to producer Shruti Naidu, who, after 12 years on the small screen, has understood the mindset of middle-class households and doled out a film that is interesting.

Kettu nenapugalu henna eddhange hothkondu thirgdashtu baara, sut hakbidbeku (Holding onto bad memories is like carrying a dead body. Carrying it around will only be a burden on your shoulders, just burn it). This is just an example of the many powerful dialogues written by the director himself. Ramesh, who handles this emotional journey through a neat screenplay, has also involved himself as an actor.

Every character is given its own importance, including the car. In the journey, the vintage vehicle also goes through changes. While Dattanna has a blink and miss role, Krithi Shetty and Dhanappa’s roles are enviable. However, topping the list is Jaggesh, with whose character many single men will be able to relate. Naravasa Nayaka yet again proves himself as a fine actor. Madhoo’s negative shades come out more naturally, and Sudharani wins hearts with her grace. While Vivek Simha and Hitha Chandrashaker add value to their respective characters, youngster Pramod definitely steals the show, with two shades to his role, in parallel to Jaggesh, he adds much value to the film. The two even share good on-screen chemistry.

Every single song, music of which has been scored by Arjun Janya, sparks emotions and each of them has a story to tell. Cinematographer, Advaitha Gurumurthy, has aptly captured the mood of the film. Premier Padmini is meant for every kind of audience as it best explains the relationships in today’s day and age.