Home Entertainment Review

Gurinder Chadha's Beecham House: Tale from another era

Director Gurinder Chadha, who is best known for Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice, has painted a historical canvas in trying to recreate an Indian Downtown Abbey.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

John Beecham is a trader-with-a-past who is busy setting up his palatial residence when we first meet him in Delhi in 1795. The series follows Beecham, his family and staff, as they move into the titular house in Delhi.  Mysterious and brooding, Beecham barely reveals anything interesting about himself at all. He won’t say what he’s doing or why he is brooding, or why he has brought a child with him. In the first two episodes of Beecham House he even refuses to say who the baby’s mother was.

Director Gurinder Chadha, who is best known for Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice, has put together a stellar cast and painted a historical canvas in trying to recreate an Indian Downtown Abbey. The locations and history are well-researched and the historical context of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II is a rather unexplored territory in the cinematic university. Several characters, in fact, are rooted in history and existed during the period shown on screen. But Beecham House staggeringly falls short of its promise. There’s period drama, magnificent palaces, extraordinary cinematography, intricate costumes, lofty dialogues and an extremely good-looking cast but the web series falls short of motive and story-telling.

Indian royalty and its consequent takeover by colonial forces have made for iconic premises in many films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan, Shatranj Ke Khilari among many others but the Netflix drama is unable to tap into the pulse of the bygone era. The series seems to have focused more on the glamorisation of the cinematic elements than the characters and the plot. Nothing really happens in the series, except for the final episode ending with an obvious cliffhanger that will necessitate a second season.

Beecham House certainly looks glorious with several iconic Delhi forts having been used as the backdrop.  The cast, including Lara Dutt and Tisca Chopra, manages to pull you throw the rather tedious six episodes. But their dialogues seem straight out of a play and end with sharp staccatos. Chadha seems to have found a period of Indian history that hasn’t been done to television death already, but having made those promises that we were in for something genuinely fresh—the show should have offered more than just a dose of colonial history.                                                                

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Beecham Beecham house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes and Shaw

'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' review | Yet another racy film from an unstoppable franchise

Ormayil Oru Shishiram

'Ormayil Oru Shishiram' review: Sincere performances, familiar narrative

Guna 369

'Guna 369' review: Concoction of cliches

Rakshasudu

'Rakshasudu' review: A tribute to the original

Actresses Revathy and Jyotika in Jackpot. (YouTube grab)

'Jackpot' film review: Jyotika and Revathy seem to have fun; we don’t

Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
google play app store
Video
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp