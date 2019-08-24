Home Entertainment Review

'Angel Has Fallen' review: Weak writing brings down this decent action film

Deep into the second half, while watching Angel Has Fallen, I realised how much I missed watching Vijayakanth films.

Published: 24th August 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Angel_Has_Fallen

Gerard Butler, left and Morgan Freeman in 'Angel Has Fallen,' directed by Ric Roman Waugh. (Photo | AP)

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

Deep into the second half, while watching Angel Has Fallen, I realised how much I missed watching Vijayakanth films. Stay with me here. The cartoonish villain who you knew was one all along, the over-the-top enjoyable action set-pieces, a dramatic family sentiment scene, a scene about patriotism, a jibe at a known foreign enemy... all these are staples of Vijaykanth’s films, and exist in this latest instalment in The Fallen franchise.

While Olympus Has Fallen and its much inferior sequel, London Has Fallen, concentrated more on saving the presidents of the country, Angel Has Fallen, as its title suggests focusses on the president’s guardian angel, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler). The man, after two films of protecting the POTUS from terrorists from different countries, is finally in line for a promotion as Director of Secret Service, much like Freeman’s Turnbull, who has gone on from Speaker to VP to now President over the course of the three films.

One would think that this promotion is a blessing in disguise for a man who suffers from bouts of migraine and insomnia, and lies to doctors about his line of work so as to get them to sign his medicines. Mike loves the field so much that he feels this desk job is a demotion. So as the film’s plot would have it, we see Mike plunge into yet another protecting-president-from-assassin attempt but gets framed as the mastermind behind the attempt.

The action pieces in Angel Has Fallen, are my most favourite in the whole franchise — right from a drone attack that won’t be out of place in a Marvel film, to the film’s climactic battle featuring Butler as a one-man wrecking crew... The film’s opening sequence of a single gunman vs many reminded me a lot of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games/Counterstrike.

The sound design is so well done, and is not the cacophony that is associated with such scenes. What elevates these action sequences is also all the brutality. A scene-stealing Nick Nolte gets a terrific set-piece that literally has everyone on fire while you laugh at what is unfolding on screen.Prior to Nolte’s entry, Banning sleeps on the wheel as he is driving and almost gets into an accident. I think that scene in a microcosm is what the film itself is up until that point — a snoozefest that turns watchable after Nolte’s entry.

The film builds up Banning’s issues but conveniently, they don’t become a pain point in his fights. For a film that boasts of five different writers, there are basic factual errors, let alone the profound lack of depth in characters. In fact, at one point, this film ends up contradicting the previous film (Olympus Has Fallen) of the franchise, when Vice President Martin Kirby (Tim Blake Nelson), who has been sworn-in as acting President, claims no one who has been sworn in as acting president has ever been unsworn.

Such weak-hearted writing coupled with repetitive editing gives you a feeling of repetition and fatigue. While Angel Has Fallen is far better than its predecessor, and even leaves a door open for a future addition to the franchise, the arrival of the film at this time seems like a lip-service, what with all its faux patriotism. Lucifer, the devil, was a fallen angel, and if The Fallen franchise takes itself too seriously, it might end up becoming its own enemy.

Name: Angel Has Fallen

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Rating: 3 stars
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angel Has Fallen Gerard Butler Morgan Freeman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
The cast of Sacred Games season 2

'Sacred Games' season 2 review: 'Blood and bore'

Angry birds 2

'Angry Birds Movie 2': A fun ride underlined by progressive thoughts

A still from the movie.

'Kausalya Krishnamurthy' review: When performances overshadowed the plot

Randhawa

'Randhawa' review: clearly lacks a constructive narrative

Priayamani

'Nanna Prakara' review: An interesting short crime thriller

Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
google play app store
Video
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Potholes (Photo | File)
Meet Mumbai's pothole warriors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp