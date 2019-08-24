Home Entertainment Review

'Nanna Prakara' review: An interesting short crime thriller

Sensational crime stories from police files have for long evoked the interest of viewers, who remain hooked to late-night detective shows on television.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sensational crime stories from police files have for long evoked the interest of viewers, who remain hooked to late-night detective shows on television. And Vinay Balaji has intelligently followed the same pattern in his debut, giving it a cinematic angle. The multi-layered crime thriller intrigues the audience in several parts and makes for an interesting watch.

Ashok (Kishore) plays a cop whose character is established with an action sequence, followed by the introduction of his family, consisting only of Amruthu (Priyamani), a doctor, since the couple does not have kids. Ashok gets to handle a case of Vismaya Suresh (Mayuri), who is supposed to get married in a week to Suman (Arjun Jogi), but is burnt in a car accident. The episodes take a complicated turn when Ashok gets to know that two girls of the same name died at the same spot. Many suspects come under his radar. How Ashok solves the case is told through the anchor of a crime-based episode, which is aired on a TV channel.

With Nanna Prakara, Vinay does not come across as a first-time director. He gives an engrossing 1 hour 58-minute thriller. Except for a couple of episodes, the director meticulously handles the crime story, detailing facts. The episodes that have twists and turns come with a different perspective and keep the curiosity going. What makes Nanna Prakara more interesting is the way every character is linked to Vismaya’s murder. 

Even though Kishore has played many such characters, he still comes out fresh as a cop. His body language, dialogue delivery, and action, make him a perfect fit for the role. Priyamani’s character has important relevance in the film. Mayuri forms the soul of this whole screenplay upon whom the story is based, and her episodes, coming in flashbacks, are told well in the narrative. Even though Pramod Shetty makes a presence in a few scenes, the story is not complete without him. 

The background score by Arjun Ramu and DOP Manohar Joshi add to the atmosphere. Nanna Prakara is a story by Vinay Balaji, who has based the crime thriller on the concept of karma. It breaks convention and makes the audience sit back for a thrilling watch.

Name: Nanna Prakara

Cast: Kishore, Priayamani, Mayuri and Pramod Shetty

Director: Vinay Balaji
