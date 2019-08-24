Home Entertainment Review

'Porinju Mariyam Jose' review: An intense, high-voltage thriller

The storytelling is not exactly fresh, but the actors and the cathartic violence make Joshiy’s latest film compelling.

Published: 24th August 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Porinju Mariam Jose.

A still from Porinju Mariam Jose.

By  Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Just seconds before the ‘interval’ card flashes on the screen, the camera pans to a signboard that says, ‘Coffins will be sold here’. The guy running the shop has been lamenting earlier about the lack of business. But by the time the film gets over, I’m sure his business will be booming. 

And just moments away from the climax, one central character proclaims to a lawyer that an ‘n’ number of bodies will fall. This is said with a level of assuredness that Clint Eastwood had in Sergio Leone’s spaghetti western, A Fistful of Dollars. It’s only apt because director Joshiy’s new film is, in spirit, a wild west story set in 80s’ Thrissur.  

The three principal characters—Kaatalan Porinju (Joju George), Alapatt Mariam (Nyla Usha), and Puthanpally Jose (Chemban Vinod Jose)—are bold enough to do and say whatever they feel at any given moment. They grew up together and are bound by their ferocity and unapologetic lifestyle. 
But then there are also other bonds which complicate the picture, like that of Porinju and Ipe (Vijayaraghavan). The latter is essentially a Godfather-like figure in the area and the former is a thug who would do anything for him. It’s evocative of the Mammootty-Thilakan relationship in Joshiy’s Kauravar. Their loyalty to each other is put to the test when one of Ipe’s blood, Prince (Rahul Madhav) sets off a chain of events that lead to bloodshed.

This is not exactly new territory for Joshiy. We have seen him traverse the same terrain many times before. But what makes the film really compelling are the characters and the actors who breathe life into them. It’s a delight to watch Joju, Nyla, and Chemban become absolute badasses on screen. 

With this film, Joju proves that he can carry an action film on his own. Porinju is like a beast who can be dangerous and vulnerable at the same time. While looking at Porinju, I couldn’t help but think of Aadu Thoma (from Spadikam) or Sethumadhavan (from Kireedam). Well, Porinju is a combination of the two. And Joshiy has given Joju enough moments that, in today’s parlance, qualify as ‘mass’. Joju fits the character so well that it’s hard to picture anyone else in the role.

There is also much investment made in the characterisation of Jose and Mariam. Being a comedian and also a fairly good dancer, Jose is the most exuberant of the three. While he is not hanging out with his other pals, he is at Mariam’s home, sharing a bottle or two. 

Mariam is another dynamite character. She is a fierce moneylender who can not only stand up for herself but also others. Whenever she walks into a place, it feels like a small tornado has hit.
There is also a heartwarming love story here. Porinju longs for Mariam but her weird mental block—there’s a darkly humorous story behind it—stands in the way. At one point, a character mentions

Moondraam Pirai, and one immediately makes a connection to the forlornness of Porinju and Mariam. In hindsight, the events are triggered by the presence of Mariam. Everything goes south after she turns into one man’s object of lust. That makes her, in effect, a Helen of Troy-style figure. But Mariam doesn’t need Porinju, or any other man for that matter, to do the talking (or hitting) for her. 

When the violence finally erupts, it offers an ample amount of catharsis not only for some of the characters but also the viewer. It makes us cheer in all the right places. The fights are coherent and beautifully staged—unlike most of the rapidly edited action films made today it’s easy to follow who is fighting whom and where the punches (or stabs) are being landed. But the cycle of violence has to end somewhere—or with someone. 

When certain sacrifices are made in the latter half, the film slowly assumes the vibe of a Shakespearean tragedy. Cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly bathes the characters in high contrast yellows, teals, and reds, thereby creating the effect of watching a graphic novel come alive.   

Though the storytelling is unabashedly old-school, it’s easy to overlook some of the minor flaws considering the filmmaking finesse on display. I wouldn’t call it Joshiy’s best but it’s certainly his most refined film in years. Let’s just say Porinju Mariam Jose is to Joshiy what Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is to Mani Ratnam.

Film: Porinju Mariyam Jose

Director: Joshiy

Cast: Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Vijayaraghavan

Rating: 3.5 stars

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chemban Vinod Jose Nyla Usha Porinju Mariyam Jose Joju George Joshiy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil'

'Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil' review: A most violent voyeur

Pattabhiraman poster

'Pattabhiraman' review: A well-intentioned but hackneyed effort

The cast of Sacred Games season 2

'Sacred Games' season 2 review: 'Blood and bore'

Angry birds 2

'Angry Birds Movie 2': A fun ride underlined by progressive thoughts

Angel_Has_Fallen

'Angel Has Fallen' review: Weak writing brings down this decent action film

Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
google play app store
Video
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp