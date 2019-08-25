Home Entertainment Review

'Sacred Games' season 2 review: 'Blood and bore'

There seems to be a lack of effort or failure to bring newness to the characters which became iconic after the first season was aired.

Published: 25th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of Sacred Games season 2

The cast of Sacred Games season 2

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

In the first episode, there’s a scene where Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is stranded on a boat in the middle of a sea.

He doesn’t know where he is and sits around helplessly trying to locate a shore but to no avail.

He’s completely baffled and annoyed, and that’s how one feels when watching the much-awaited second season of screen adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s novel Sacred Games. The first season was a gripping, witty and dark tale of a gangster and a failed cop.

The show quickly became a hit not only because of the wry humour but also because the fast pace of storytelling.

There were nuances that the characters brought to the table. Unfortunately, for all the prior hype, the ensemble cast in the current run seems rather complacent.

There seems to be a lack of effort or failure to bring newness to the characters which became iconic after the first season was aired.

One would think that the addition of Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey would dazzle up the screen but both the actors as well as Saif Ali Khan are rather forgettable as the episodes wrap up.  

The second season takes off right where the first ended, with Inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) trailing off on a goods train.

The eight episodes span from 1994 to 2017 revealing much about Gaitonde’s life. He finally meets Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) in this season, who for some reason is a typecast straight out of Netflix’s documentary on Osho, Wild Wild Country.

There’s nothing new or remarkable about Guruji and it’s this predictability that makes this season seem so utterly boring. The first season was shot with Gaitonde’s voiceover, the second season has Guruji’s voice as well.

There is a lot of talking and it’s a bit annoying to be explained everything and to watch episodes with dual commentary.   

The one revelation in this season was RAW agent Madam Yadav (Amruta Subhas) who does a fabulous job with her deadpan face. Her performance is perhaps the only one that truly stood out through the entire season.

Of course,  there are more seasons in the pipeline, but we are not sure how enthusiastic we’ll be to binge-watch given the show’s detachment from the original material.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sacred Games Sacred Games 2 Sacred Games season 2 review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Pattabhiraman poster

'Pattabhiraman' review: A well-intentioned but hackneyed effort

Angry birds 2

'Angry Birds Movie 2': A fun ride underlined by progressive thoughts

Angel_Has_Fallen

'Angel Has Fallen' review: Weak writing brings down this decent action film

A still from the movie.

'Kausalya Krishnamurthy' review: When performances overshadowed the plot

Randhawa

'Randhawa' review: clearly lacks a constructive narrative

Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
google play app store
Video
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp