'Allu Ramendran' movie review: Fresh ideas, formulaic execution

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

It is nice to see Kunchacko Boban in a serious role once again after a bunch of goody-two-shoes characters he was seen in lately. If you are among those who thought his recent characters looked and sounded the same, you may find his character in Allu Ramendran a welcome change.

It’s a role that reminded me a lot of Mammootty’s ‘Hitler’ Madhavankutty, and Kunchacko is very convincing as the police constable driven nuts by an unforeseen situation which has disrupted his mental state and dealt a huge blow to his ego. ​

A few of the ideas at the core of Allu Ramendran is noticeably fresh and they bring with them different narrative possibilities, but that alone is not going to help if the overall execution becomes formulaic. As I don’t intend to spoil the primary and secondary conflicts in the film, I’ll keep it vague.

An unseen character wants to pay Ramendran back for ruining a potentially life-improving opportunity, and as a result, Ramendran is pulling his hair out trying to figure out who is doing it and why. We saw what Ramendran did and we know it wasn’t intentional; he just happened to do the wrong thing at the wrong time, and subsequently earns the ‘Allu’ tag. The culprit isn’t a bad guy either.

He, too, like Ramendran, was caught in a desperate situation. When their paths collide, it’s going to be awkward for both parties.It’s an intriguing set-up and the film keeps us continually guessing as to the identity of the culprit, but once the revelation is made — in a (mandatory?) pre-interval twist — it becomes easy to predict where things are going.

Moments that seem fresh and funny upon initial glance don’t seem so on closer inspection: they are nothing but variations of things we have seen previously in superior films. Also, the central conflict doesn’t seem that serious — or worse, life-threatening. Couldn’t a simple face-to-face conversation resolve it? But I guess Ramendran’s ego wouldn’t let him pursue that option.

And then there are moments that seem like last-minute additions. A dance sequence and a wedding song, for example. I recall at least four recent Malayalam films which have a wedding song in them. The last time I saw a wedding song shot well was in Padayottam. The makers had a reason to include it. But what about the others? Is this a new trend?

Are producers forcing filmmakers with unconventional ideas to make these superfluous compromises? Are they under the impression that this is what audiences want? If yes, then they’re greatly mistaken. A few comedy stretches courtesy of Salim Kumar and Dharmajan are smile-worthy, but that’s about it.

Also, is it really necessary to put Hareesh Kanaran and Salim Kumar in every single film that comes out? They are remarkable comedians, no doubt, but what’s the point in including them if the lines written for them aren’t that funny?

The central thread of Allu Ramendran brings to mind a short film I saw recently called Vishuddha Ambrossey. Incidentally, its creator, Girish AD, is one of the co-writers of Allu Ramendran.

The conflict in the two films are similar, but what worked beautifully in the former doesn’t quite create the desired impact in the latter. Vishuddha Ambrossey’s short runtime worked to its advantage, and it makes you wonder if the subject of Allu Ramendran really needed to be packaged into a 2-hour feature. But, for a debut attempt, I wouldn’t call it too bad.