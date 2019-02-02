'Bazaar' movie review: Spot on subject for the masses

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Going by the director Suni’s previous films - Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Operation Alamelamma or Chamak, he has always used romance, punch dialogues and expressions in his films to connect to the audience. This time with Bazaar, he has broken conventions in his attempt to create an identity with a mass formula. And this comes across in his presentation too. Newcomer Dhanveerah, who has just set foot into the industry, lets the weapons to do most of the talking in this commercial subject.

Kalki (Dhanveerah), a young orphan is introduced to machete very early on. He becomes the favourite of Yajamana (Sharath Lohitashwa), a leader, who is into pigeon racing. Which is how Kalki is introduced to the world of racing. In parallel is a love track, which is unlike a regular love story where a boy falls in love with a girl, parents don’t approve....in this case, Kalki loves the feeling of breakups. He falls for Parijatha (Aditi Prabhudeva), who tends to follow her mind, rather than her heart.

Kalki celebrates every time Parijatha rejects his proposal. However, he ends up falling in love, but doesn’t express it for his own reasons. Meanwhile, Parijatha’s father finds a match for his daughter, and she gives in and agrees to marry the boy of her father’s choice. Why Parijatha makes this choice is the other side of Bazaar.

On the racing front, Kalki finds a similarity between Parijatha and Pari, his favourite pigeon. To Yajamana, Kalki is more like a son since he doesn’t have kids. However, he keeps coming in the way of Kalki getting into pigeon racing. Despite opposition, Kalki makes a bet, gets Pari racing and even wins. Will both Pari and Parijatha prove to be a boon or bane to Kalki? This is the climax of the film, which has a heady mix of violence and emotional outbursts.

A director, who has made a niche with his choice of a stories, Suni has been able to do a fair job of putting out a commercial script and launching a new actor. The subject of his film makes for a one-time watch. However, too many elements—juggling love, relationships, revenge drama —makes it a hotchpotch, without making much of an impact.

Less on machetes and more on pigeon racing could have given the required tempo to the film’s pace. Except for a conversation in butler English between the hero and heroine, there is absolutely no fun factor brought into the film. This, inspite of the presence of famous comedian, Sadhu Kokila.

Since the film was also more a building exercise for newcomer Dhanveerah, we feel that he has a long way to go if he wants to make a career in films. Aditi as Pari blends well with the character, and handles it well. With no strong villains, the hero’s encounter becomes weak. A special mention to Sharath Lohithwara, who is otherwise seen in the role of villains. The rest of the characters just having fleeting roles. Music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje's strictly go by the film’s theme. With Bazaar, Suni had wanted to explore a new section of audience, which he has successfully achieved.