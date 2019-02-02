'Mary Queen of Scots' movie review: Fascinating dual-character study of two powerful women in a world of men

Mrinal Rajaram By

Express News Service

Based on John Guy’s biography of the famous Catholic queen, who was forced to abdicate her Scottish throne, and later executed on the orders of her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth, of England, Josie Rourke’s Mary Queen of Scots, is a fascinating dramatisation of one of the most crucial political periods of the sixteenth century.

Rich in history and paced like a period thriller with dark symbolism, the film is sure to appeal to those interested in the history of Europe, and more importantly, those invested in the evolution of Scotland and England over the ages.

Playing the opposing monarchs of Mary and Elizabeth, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie put in performances that will not soon be forgotten, rendering Mary Queen of Scots with a deep character study of two women at the helm in a time when men laid claim to power as if it were their birthright. While Ronan’s role as the titular character automatically means that the focus will be solely on her, it is Robbie’s Elizabeth, with her enigmatic persona and oscillating mood swings, who intrigues that much more.

It would perhaps have been fitting to accord Robbie increased screen time, but that’s sadly not the case. Because, after all, the fates of both England and Scotland, lay in the hands of these two remarkable women. Instead of a 65-35 type of film (with Ronan’s Mary getting the bulk of screen space), it ought to have been a 55-45 kind of script. Special mention goes to the supporting cast, and especially to Guy Pearce, who plays William Cecil, Queen Elizabeth’s most trusted advisor.

He may not necessarily be at the centre of the frame, but his counsel to the queen (with more than a few axes to grind) is portrayed quite powerfully by an in-form Pearce. As in all standout political dramas, the checklist remains the same: trust no one; always be wary of your advisors; power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely; nothing is ever as it seems; and, too much idealism is a liability when it comes to leading your country.

Mary Queen of Scots has all these in abundance, but what makes it all the more fascinating is that it is based on events that would shape the course of history. Exchanges between Mary and Elizabeth and their strange fascination and admiration for one another, despite being rivals fighting for the same spoils, form the best parts of the narrative. One would ultimately sign an order for the other’s execution, but it is the regard for each other’s courage in the face of predatory and power-hungry men, that makes a lasting impression.