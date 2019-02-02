'Mataash' movie review: Trivialisation of a serious issue with disoriented script

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Giving a comical touch to a grave situation like demonetisation meant that director S D Aravinda had much scope to play with the story. He could have seized the opportunity to make a refreshing profound film, with nuggets of wisdom cleverly concealed within satirical expressions. However, with Mataash, the director’s plot is held by a weak framework that makes for a disoriented script, substandard acting and poor storytelling, leaving no doubt that Aravinda has fumbled; a weighty flaw that might haunt him for a long time.

The story takes place during demonetisation phase. In parallel, Jagganath (V Manohar), a bank manager is all out to make quick buck, while converting old notes to new ones. Then there is a mafia gang headed by Madesha (Nandagopal) who cracks a deal with Janardhan. On the other side, two groups of young boys from Mysuru and Bijapur travel to Shaklespur, who, by accident, land up at a resort. Joining the gang are two girls. And together, they all have a good time.

There’s a twist in the plot when the Bijapur boys get hold of a bag, and when Balu (Samrath Narasimharaju) gets access to one of the girl’s phone and car keys. The tension further builds up when one person from each group goes missing. The confusion intensifies when the mafia gang lands up at the resort with Janardhan and his wife, resulting in a roller coaster ride.

Avinash Narasimharaju, who is seen in different avatars, is out of context. With too many people and too many things happening at the same time, along with irrelevant talk, only makes for an irritating watch. The idea of demonetisations, which had major implication in many spheres, is represented through a couple only through a couple of notes and more. Otherwise, the film is about a couple of youngsters holidaying at a resort. Except for some gags from the senior actors, none of them stand out. A shoddy job at the edit desk with neither songs nor cinematography able to do damage control. For the audience still dealing with the impact of demonetisation, Mataash will only make it worse.