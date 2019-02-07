Home Entertainment Review

'Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' review: Uninspiring and convoluted

You may like this film because the Lego Universe appeals to you as you are a Lego fan, there is enough humour in the whacky one-liners that poke fun at heroic cliches to keep you entertained.

Published: 07th February 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

By IANS

Film: "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

Director: Mike Mitchell

Cast: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day and Maya Rudolph

Rating: **1/2

The title itself makes for a drab kitsch.

A warning at the onset, this film will appeal only to Lego fans... So there are chances that you may either like it or hate it.

The narrative takes off from its 2014 edition. During the past five years, Finn's younger sister Bianca has started taking some of his Lego creations to their basement to play within her own room. Metaphorically, the Lego universe Bricksburg, is invaded by Duplo and is now turned into a post-apocalyptic wasteland called Apocalypseburg, where cuteness is unacceptable and brooding is rewarded.

While Wildstyle Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) has conformed to toe the line like the other citizens, brooding just isn't in the Master Builder Emmet Brickowski's blood. He attempts to broker peace between the citizens and the aliens with a Lego heart, but to no avail. What makes matters worse is Emmet's nightmare of "Armageddon".

Meanwhile, General Sweet Mayhem, the leader of the Duplo army arrives in Apocalypseburg and announces his Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi's (Tiffany Haddish) intention to marry Batman (Will Arnett).

So his forces kidnap Batman, Lucy, Unikitty (Alison Brie), Benny (Charlie Day), Metalbeard (Nick Offerman) taking them to the Syskar System. How Emmet rescues his friends and saves the world once again before the impending Armageddon, forms the crux of the narrative.

The visual effects and animation along with the voices lent by the ace cast are first rate.

You may like this film because the Lego Universe appeals to you as you are a Lego fan, there is enough humour in the whacky one-liners that poke fun at heroic cliches to keep you entertained. And, you like motivational lessons, convoluted stuff and remixed numbers.

ALSO READ | 'The Lego Movie 2' is everything you loved about the first film and more: Director

You may hate it because this fourth instalment of the Lego franchise, where everything is supposed to be "awesome", just feels jaded. The magic that drove the first film just feels missing from this instalment. The motivational lessons appear contrived. The visual gags appear monotonous and uninspired. The plot is complex and clunky. And, the final act is messy and convoluted with illogical time travel sequences.

But overall, "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" isn't a bad film, by any means. It's just that you can't help but compare it to its predecessor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lego Movie 2 Lego Universe Mike Mitchell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp