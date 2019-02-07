'Podhu Nalan Karudhi' movie review: A disjointed and uninteresting public interest message

Avinash Ramachandran By

Two loan sharks. Two gangs of henchmen. Three heroes and as many heroines. And thankfully, not many songs. Podhu Nalan Karudhi (PNK) had all the trappings of a proper thriller if only the writing was a lot more consistent, and the scenes complemented the performances.

PNK is about two cut-throat loan sharks, Uthiram and Babu Jain, who finance the entire city. Their henchmen manage to not kill each other by keeping to their respective turfs. While both these loan sharks make the necessary impact to the storyline, Uthiram gets a more fleshed out character, as we are shown what drives him to do the things he does.

Uthiram (Yog Japee), has trust issues, doesn't believe in the institution of marriage, bumps off any prospective aspirants to his throne, and values loyalty but isn't bound by it. He considers Hitler and Idi Amin as his role models, and keeps watching lions preying on other animals on Nat Geo. Thinking of it, Yog Japee's character has a better definition than all the other characters, put together.

There's Santhosh Prathap as Napoleon, a trusted henchman of Uthiram, who sacrifices his love for loyalty. There is also Thangamagan-fame Adith Arun as Vasan, in such an inconsequential role, which prompts you to ponder about the reasoning behind actors signing certain films. And Karunakaran in a serious role that requires him to either look angry or lost, and he sort of manages to walk the tight rope as a frustrated younger brother searching for his elder brother, who has been missing for the past two years. Considering this film is about loan sharks, the reason behind his dissapearance isn't exactly unfathomable, but director Zion does manage to pull off a surprisingly effective twist, which is probably the only well-written portion of PNK.

If the heroes themselves are one-note one can only imagine what plight would befall the leading ladies in the film. The first time we meet Leesha, who plays Santhosh's love interest, she is handing him her marriage invitation card and in return, asks him to kiss her like only he can. A promising start, for sure, but she just vanishes soon after. Even then, her condition is slightly better than Anu Sithara, who plays Karunakaran's love interest — the stereotypical nagging girlfriend, who doesn't understand the problems of the hero. The third heroine, Subhiksha, who plays Adith's love interest, doesn't believe in the institution of marriage, and as is the case with such shallow writing, she is painted as a you-know-what. But she does get a 'redeeming' scene when an unlikely ally steps up for her choices.

PNK is about how these three couples, or rather how the lives of these three heroes get affected by the turf wars between Uthiram and Babu Jain.

The characters are interesting, no doubt, but the making is uninspiring. The only way you can be invested in the lives of these youngsters caught in the vicious world of 'kandhu vatti' is if the proceedings are compelling. But, the editing techniques employed, which might give the illusion of a racy screenplay, is actually distracting. Why not let the actors finish uttering the last syllable of their dialogue? Why not linger at the reaction shots without cutting to a different scene before the actor can finish blinking or complete a smile?

To give an example, there is this one scene where three henchmen have congregated on a bridge. I think they were discussing about their lives but I'm not so sure about that since the music was too loud for me to eavesdrop in on that conversation. Then there are two flashbacks to show us how the three have reached this place and this scene. These two flashbacks are about incidents that happened "2 days before" and "1 day before", and for the life of me, I couldn't understand why we couldn't have had those two scenes in chronological order and then finally reach the bridge congregation. Why did you cutaway from the present, to just two days into the past, especially since it doesn't add anything to your narrative?

For a film that begins with the image of a dead kid, and a voiceover that has a disclaimer about the evils of 'kandhu vatti' and has dialogues like, "Sondha graamathulerndhu nagarathukku vara ovvoruthanum agadhi dhaan", you might believe that the film might actually stay true to its title, and dole out lessons in the interest of the public.

However, after a series of disjointed scenes peppered with incoherence and choppy editing, all you are left with is a product which I'm afraid might be of very little interest to the public.

Podhu Nalan Karudhi Cast: Karunakaran, Yog Japee, Santosh Prathap, Anu Sithara

Director: Zion Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

